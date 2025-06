The Post staff is taking off the federal holiday of Juneteenth this Thursday.

Outside of major breaking news, we will return to a regular publishing schedule — including our morning Out Front newsletter — on Friday, June 20.

We’re taking this day to relax, spend time with our families and reflect a little on the meaning of this day and its still-impactful legacy on our country and Johnson County community.

To that end, here are details on Johnson County’s official Juneteenth celebration later this evening:

The county’s fourth annual Juneteenth celebration will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., at the Lenexa Civic Campus, 17101 W. 87th St. Parkway.

The theme of this year’s event is, “Milestones of Freedom: Celebrating 160 years of Progress.”

This event includes a keynote address from Victor Webb, a member of the family who helped lead efforts at local school desegregation that pre-dated the famous Brown v. Board of Education ruling.

Live musical performances and family-friendly activities are also part of the event.

We wish you a restful day off (if you get a day off), and we’ll see you back here Friday!