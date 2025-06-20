October 20, 1969 — June 18, 2025

Overland Park

David Michael Kight, 55, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away on June 18, 2025.

Born on October 20, 1969, in Fayetteville, North Carolina, David was raised in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He pursued higher education with purpose, earning his undergraduate degree from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and later his law degree from the Louis D. Brandeis School of Law at the University of Louisville.

David began his legal career at Management Science Associates in Independence, Missouri, where he advised clients nationwide on human resources practices. His talent and dedication quickly propelled him into private practice, where he became a shareholder at Shughart Thomson & Kilroy (now Polsinelli), representing Fortune 500 companies in complex employment litigation. He later joined Spencer Fane Britt & Browne, where he chaired the Labor and Employment Practice Group and served on the firm’s Executive Committee—roles that reflected both his legal acumen and his steady leadership.

In 2014, David joined Garmin, where he found a professional home. As Assistant General Counsel and later Associate General Counsel for Employment and Regulatory Affairs, David brought clarity, integrity, and compassion to his work.

David was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, son-in-law and uncle. He married Karen McVey on November 1, 1997, and together they built a life grounded in love, laughter, and shared purpose. Their daughter, Lauren Elizabeth Kight, was the light of his life, and he took immense pride in her accomplishments and character. He led a busy, active and fulfilling life with numerous trips abroad and domestically with his immediate and extended family and friends. He loved his many Jeep off-roading trips with his Dad and his Jeep friends. He was active, along with Karen, in various charities, including fostering untold numbers of puppies and dogs from Wayside Waifs.

David is survived by his wife, Karen; his daughter, Lauren; his parents, Larry and Patricia Kight; his brother, James Kight; his sister, Thomasa Lovelace. He also leaves behind his mother-in-law, Carolyn McVey; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Susan and Dan Watts; aunts Marie Thompson, Lois McCollum and Sue McKinney, his nieces, Amanda, Brooke, and Hannah Watts, and his dogs, Sherlock, Barnaby and Penny, all of whom miss him dearly.

Donations may be made in David’s memory to Wayside Waifs. This cause was close to David’s heart, reflecting his compassionate spirit.

Visitation

Wednesday, June 25, 2025

4:00 – 6:00 pm (Central time)

Johnson County Funeral Chapel

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.