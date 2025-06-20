James Michael Francis Fox

March 21st, 1961 – June 18th, 2025

Born: March 21, 1961, in Naples, Italy

Died: June 18, 2025, in Lenexa, Kansas

“I have had the happiest, most wonderful life.”

James’s father, Harry Fox, was in the Navy. His parents, Harry and Doris (deceased), and his siblings were young at the time of his birth. About a year later, in 1962, the family moved back to the United States and settled in Independence, Missouri. After his father retired from the Navy, they moved to Raytown, Missouri. James later lived in Leawood, Overland Park, and Lenexa, Kansas. Since 2006, he had resided in his home in Lenexa, where he shared the last seven years with his partner, Robert O’Brien.

James was the youngest of five children. His eldest brother, Richard Lee Fox, was born in 1951 and died in 1964 from illness. His twin siblings, Arthur (Soo) and Marlene Schiermeister (Dean) (deceased 2020, illness), were born in 1954. His next older brother, Harry P. Fox (Tami), was born in 1959. James is survived by his partner, Robert O’Brien, his brothers, Arthur and Harry, four nephews, two nieces, six grandnephews, seven grandnieces, and three great-grand-nephews.

He graduated from high school in 1979 and went to work for the Kansas City Life Insurance Company, where he remained until retiring in April 2009. He had a sharp ability to assess situations, understand them quickly, and learn with ease.

James loved animals and advocated for animal rights. He fondly remembered playing clarinet in school and was selected for a position in the Raytown, Missouri, community band. With a vivid imagination, he enjoyed creative writing and reading biographies. Antiquing was another favorite pastime. He loved his friends and the many people he met through Facebook. He often sent greeting cards to friends and family, wanting them to know how much he cared.

He enjoyed traveling and visited Jamaica, many parts of Mexico, and toured much of the United States. For a time, he spent a month each year in Palm Springs, California. His home was his sanctuary, decorated with care and filled with sculptures from his travels. He found comfort in order and structure.

James described himself as someone who knew many people but allowed only a few into his inner circle. Those who did were quick to learn that he would never betray confidence. He kept secrets. He gave more than he needed. A creative, intuitive, and artistic soul, he appreciated culture, art, and the “finer things in life”.

He lived by a personal code of ethics rooted in his Roman Catholic faith. Composure was important to him. He was once told he was capable of more than he gave himself credit for.

James wished to be remembered for his sense of humor, laughter, and positive outlook.

“I am the captain of my soul and the master of my destiny, for which I must give my best in whatever life has to offer.”

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.