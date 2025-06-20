John W. Lawton

January 13, 1933 — June 16, 2025

Overland Park, Kansas

John Lawton, age 92, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and stepfather, John was known for his warmth, sense of humor, and unwavering devotion to those he loved.

John was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 31 years, Sandra; his second wife of 20 years, Pearl; his son, David Lawton; his parents, Earl and Evelyn Lawton; and his brothers, Curtis Smith and Don Lawton.

He is survived by his children: John Lawton Jr.(Jan), Laura Cook (Jay), Linda Higgins (Scott), and Lisa Henderson (Mark). He is also survived by his stepchildren, Debbie Richardson and Lanny Wake. John’s legacy lives on through his cherished grandchildren: Jamie, Jocelyn, Jonathan, Jared, Brandon, Lindsey, James, Natalie, Keaton, Jacob, and his precious great-granddaughter, Rosalie.

Born in St. Joseph, Missouri, in 1933, John moved to Overland Park in 1955. He built a lifelong career at Columbia Steel Tank, where he took great pride in his work until retirement. John was a dedicated member and deacon at Overland Park Christian Church, where he found fellowship and spiritual fulfillment.

John found joy in the simple things—playing golf, cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals, and supporting Kansas State football and basketball. He was also a bit of a prankster, always ready with a clever joke or playful trick that brought laughter to those around him. Above all, he cherished time spent with his family.

John’s legacy is one of love, laughter, and steadfast support. He will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife, Sandra, where they will be forever reunited. He will be deeply missed, but his spirit will remain forever in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

