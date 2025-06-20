fbpx
Obituaries
Obituaries
Obituaries
Less than 1 min. read

Local obituaries from June 13-18

The Post published the obituaries of the following individuals over the preceding days.

Photo credit Shutterstock.
Previous article
‘The first free breath you’ve ever taken’ — Johnson County celebrates its fourth Juneteenth
Next article
SMSD News: Spots available for SMSD Summer Enrichment classes

About the author

Obituaries
Obituaries

LATEST HEADLINES

About

Contact info

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2025
Website by Web Publisher PRO