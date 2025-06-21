Your Library: MakerSpace blossoms with new staff, expanded hours and programming

Since 2015, Johnson County Library’s Black & Veatch MakerSpace has provided the latest technology, equipment and training for community members to make an incredible array of arts, crafts and other creative products to enrich their lives, all at no additional cost to patrons.

Between 1,400 and 1,900 patrons visit every month. To meet growing demand, the MakerSpace is now entering a new phase, with new staff and expanded programming to enhance its impact, increased hours of operation, and new equipment. Thanks to the addition of staff, hours were restored to 54 hours per week in June (they had been cut to 35 hours during the pandemic), with an additional goal of providing more activities at other branch locations. The MakerSpace is open six days a week with hours that now match those of Central Resource Library, and is closed on Wednesday to allow for equipment maintenance.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to grow and try new things,” said Kate McNair, Maker Services Operations Manager. “We are trying to do more outreach, to take our programs outside the building.”

MakerSpace Coordinator Brian Oertel, a 20-year Johnson County Library employee who joined the Maker staff eight years ago, is inspired by patrons’ innovative spirit. He is eager to see them take advantage of the improvements.

“We are always looking at new tools,” Oertel said. “We want to be on the cutting edge and listen to our community to see what they want access to, and how to extend our resources beyond the Central Resource Library.”

Equipment includes laser and vinyl cutters, 3D printers, a CNC router, sewing machines, soldering and electronics tools, and computer software for design. The MakerSpace added an embroidery machine this summer, with a Risograph—a specialized printer that uses a stencil to create multi-layered prints—set to debut this fall.

Another recent innovation is the Maker Kits that can be checked out, including coding kits like the Circuit Playground Express and micro:bit, sound-recording equipment, soldering kits, and home energy audit tools. The newest addition is the Film to Digital Converter kit, which lets patrons digitize 35mm slides and negatives from the comfort of home.

The MakerSpace has been a hub for so many wonderful projects. Two women laser cut and etch beautiful custom game tiles. A luthier uses the CNC to make forms for the guitars he builds. Another patron learned 3D printing to build scale models for her business. A high school cheerleader used the vinyl cutter to fashion customized bows for her teammates.

Perhaps the most dramatic example is two sisters who used the MakerSpace equipment for video production, which helped them launch the now-thriving company, Stellar Image Studios, with several dozen employees.

Oertel gets special joy watching kids use computer software to design model airplane parts, which they then create with the 3D printer.

He also values a partnership with BikeWalkKC for its Craft and Ride workshops, with participants cycling to branch locations where they fashion tool bags and other products.

Mickey Willard, a long-time Library employee with a graphic design background, was named a MakerSpace specialist last summer.

“It’s a really cohesive team and I love how comfortable everyone is working together and sharing knowledge,” she said. “My favorite thing is getting the kids excited about engineering and the arts, getting them acquainted with the equipment and seeing how inspired they get.”

MakerSpace patron Lucy Roberts has seen that enthusiasm in her eldest son, 9-year-old Quinn. She watched him make an Egyptian Sphinx artifact using the 3D printer, and they were both thrilled.

“I just thought it was magical,” she said.

Roberts also uses MakerSpace scanners to create online images of her art prints for her small business. She tried other scanners around town but none was as precise as the MakerSpace equipment.

“I needed help making my art look more professional,” she said. “The staff is awesome.”

McNair appreciates how the MakerSpace adds a special dimension to the Library’s free resources.

“I think ultimately the MakerSpace fulfills the Library’s vision of being a place where people can come and explore new things and express themselves,” she said. “It’s a beautiful thing that the Library can provide access these tools that are too expensive or too large to have in your own home, and also provide the experts to help you navigate using them.”

To learn more about the Black & Veatch MakerSpace and the equipment available, visit jocolibrary.org/makerspace. When you’re ready to get started, be sure to make a reservation as space fills up quickly.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom