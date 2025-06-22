Editor’s note: This story was updated at 6:37 p.m. to include new information provided by the Lenexa Police Department early Sunday evening.

Lenexa Police confirm that one person has died following an officer-involved shooting early Sunday morning.

In a post on X, Lenexa Police say they were called to an apartment complex in the 12400 block of West 97th Terrace for a report of a person with a gun at about 3 a.m.

According to the department’s calls for service log, the first-responder drone was also used.

In a news release on Sunday evening, Master Police Officer Danny Chavez says officers arrived to find a person inside of a parked vehicle near the pool clubhouse of the apartment complex, at 12445 W. 97th Terrace.

This address is the clubhouse of the Lenexa Crossing Apartments, on 97th Terrace, just west of Monrovia Street. The complex spans 97th Terrace, between Monrovia Street to the east and Rosehill Road to the west. It is immediately north of Rosehill Elementary School.

“During the encounter with that individual, at least one Lenexa officer discharged their firearm, striking the individual,” Chavez said in the release.

Recorded radio traffic from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office reports an “assist the officer with shots fired” at 12445 W. 97th Terrace at 3:04 a.m.

Officers from at least eight agencies across the county responded to the assist call.

Lenexa firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics were called to the same address at 3:05 a.m. for a person injured in a shooting.

Police set a large perimeter around the area, blocking several streets, as they worked to secure the scene for firefighters and paramedics.

One person was eventually transported by Johnson County Med-Act ambulance to the Overland Park Regional Medical Center in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds.

Chavez confirms the person died at the hospital, and no officers were injured.

Police department call logs show that Lenexa Police were assisted by officers from Gardner, Leawood, Merriam, Olathe, Overland Park, Prairie Village and Shawnee, along with deputies from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident is being investigated by the Johnson County Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigation Team (OICIIT). The Olathe Police Department is hosting the OICIIT investigators.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Olathe Police at 913-971-6363 or the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

No other details have been released.

This morning’s shooting is the second in a week within a quarter-mile radius.

On Sunday, June 15, Lenexa officers responded to a shooting at the London House Apartments in the 9800 block of Buckingham Road, just a few blocks southwest of this morning’s shooting. A 16-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and police detained a 19-year-old suspect after a search.

