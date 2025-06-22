fbpx
Leah Wankum
Leah Wankum
Community Events
3 min. read

PHOTOS: Scenes from the 2026 World Cup kickoff party in Overland Park

The festive event drew an estimated 3,850 to the Aspiria campus on Sunday afternoon in Overland Park.

World Cup kickoff
A young soccer player practices his moves at the kickoff. Photo credit Leah Wankum.

The year-long countdown to the 2026 World Cup in Kansas City officially began with a carnival and pep rally Sunday afternoon at the Aspiria campus in Overland Park. Check out our recap of the event here.

In case you weren’t one of the 3,850 people who showed up for live music, food trucks, soccer-themed carnival games and the pep rally, check out some of these images that captured the vibes.

World Cup kickoff
Kickoff attendees play soccer while wrapped in giant bubbles. Photo credit Leah Wankum.
World Cup kickoff
Kickoff attendees play cornhole at the kickoff. Photo credit Leah Wankum.
World Cup kickoff
A little girl does some of her shopping at the kickoff. Photo credit Leah Wankum.
World Cup kickoff
This little one jumps for joy at the kickoff. Photo credit Leah Wankum.
World Cup kickoff
Flags like this one waved madly on a breezy but hot Sunday afternoon at the kickoff. Photo credit Leah Wankum.
World Cup kickoff
A boy kicks a soccer ball at one of the kickoff games. Photo credit Leah Wankum.
World Cup kickoff
A woman sniff tests potpourri. Photo credit Leah Wankum.
World Cup kickoff
Hundreds came out to the World Cup kickoff at the Aspiria campus. Photo credit Leah Wankum.
World Cup kickoff KC Current
Kansas City Current merchandise was available for purchase at the kickoff. Photo credit Leah Wankum.
World Cup kickoff Rumble
The Rumble drumline performs at the pep rally. Photo credit Leah Wankum.
World Cup kickoff
Two women pose for the photo booth by the kickoff entrance. Photo credit Leah Wankum.
World Cup kickoff
Two girls taste test honey at the kickoff. Photo credit Leah Wankum.
World Cup kickoff Rumble
The Rumble drumline performs at the pep rally. Photo credit Leah Wankum.
World Cup kickoff Overland Park Mayor Curt Skoog
Overland Park Mayor Curt Skoog (center) and his wife, Amy (left), greet a kickoff attendee. Photo credit Leah Wankum.
World Cup kickoff
Attendees enjoyed live music ahead of the pep rally at the kickoff. Photo credit Leah Wankum.
World Cup kickoff
Kids play giant foosball at the kickoff. Photo credit Leah Wankum.
World Cup kickoff
Families came out for the kickoff festivities. Photo credit Leah Wankum.
World Cup kickoff
Dozens learn how to get involved under the Volunteer Village pavilion at the kickoff. Photo credit Leah Wankum.
World Cup kickoff
This sweet and friendly pooch greeted other attendees at the kickoff. Photo credit Leah Wankum.
World Cup kickoff Mike Kelly
Johnson County Chairman Mike Kelly. Photo credit Leah Wankum.
World Cup kickoff
Balloon artists like this one made silly faces at the kickoff. Photo credit Leah Wankum.
World Cup kickoff
A boy runs to hug Blue, the Sporting KC mascot. Photo credit Leah Wankum.
World Cup kickoff
A team practices some soccer moves at the kickoff. Photo credit Leah Wankum.
World Cup kickoff Blue Sporting KC
Two boys meet up with Blue, the Sporting KC mascot. Photo credit Leah Wankum.
World Cup kickoff
A family poses for a 360-degree photo. Photo credit Leah Wankum.
World Cup kickoff
Prospective volunteers at the kickoff laugh as they learn about how to get involved. Photo credit Leah Wankum.
World Cup kickoff
Scarves like this one adorned shoulders and tables at the kickoff. Photo credit Leah Wankum.
World Cup kickoff Sluggerrr Royals
Royals mascot Sluggerrr makes his appearance at the pep rally. Photo credit Leah Wankum.
World Cup kickoff
A woman dances to the DJ mix before the pep rally began. Photo credit Leah Wankum.
World Cup kickoff
A young soccer player practices his moves with a ball-shaped balloon at the kickoff. Photo credit Leah Wankum.
World Cup kickoff
A girl poses with her Current-themed balloon bling. Photo credit Leah Wankum.
World Cup kickoff Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas
Mayor Quinton Lucas (center) of Kansas City, Missouri, greets kickoff attendees. Photo credit Leah Wankum.
World Cup kickoff Rumble
The Rumble drumline performs at the pep rally. Photo credit Leah Wankum.
World Cup kickoff
Kickoff attendees play soccer while wrapped in giant bubbles. Photo credit Leah Wankum.
Previous article
Thousands flock to 2026 World Cup kickoff party in Overland Park
Next article
The Scoop: Meet our volunteers!

About the author

Leah Wankum
Leah Wankum

Hi there! I’m Leah Wankum, and I’m the Post’s Deputy Editor. I’m thrilled to call Johnson County home, and I’m deeply committed to the Post’s philosophy that an informed community is a strong community.

I’m a native of mid-Missouri, and attended high school in Jefferson City before going on to the University of Central Missouri, where I earned a master’s degree in mass communication.

Prior to joining the Post as a reporter in 2018, I was the editor of the Richmond News in Ray County, Missouri. I’ve also written for several publications, including the Sedalia Democrat and KC Magazine.

Have a story idea or a comment about our coverage you’d like to share? Email me at leah@johnsoncountypost.com.

LATEST HEADLINES

About

Contact info

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2025
Website by Web Publisher PRO