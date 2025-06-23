Glenn Waltrue Webb

October 8, 1937 – June 19, 2025

Glenn W. Webb, age 87, of Overland Park, Kansas passed away on June 19, 2025, at the Brookdale College Square assisted living facility in Overland Park, Kansas.

He was born in Snake Creek, Carroll County, Virginia to Moyier Edgar and Berta Ina (Goad) Webb.

Glenn married his wife of 48 years, Patsy Phillips on September 4, 1959, they had one daughter, Laura.

He is survived by his daughter Laura (Bill) Cook and grandchildren, Stephen and Sarah (Chris). He is also survived by his sister, Treva Mae (Sanford, predeceased) Bowman; brothers, Moyier Bruce (Francis, predeceased) Webb and Scott Douglas (Victoria) Webb; as well as nieces and nephews.

Glenn was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Patsy Jean (Phillips) Webb; his sister Helen (Webb) Myers; his brothers, Clarence Waybern Webb, James Booker Webb and infant brother Bobby Ray Webb.

A private burial will be held at a future date at Desoto Cemetery in Desoto, Kansas.

