December 23, 1937 — June 18, 2025

Overland Park, Kansas

Grace Evangeline Anderson Samuelsen, age 87, of Overland Park, KS, passed away Wednesday evening, June 18, 2025, at her residence. She was born December 23, 1937, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Carl Emil Mathias Anderson and Eva Strandmark Anderson.

She was a long-time member of the Faith Lutheran Church, Prairie Village, and more recently was a member of First Lutheran Church, Mission Hills. She was a devoted Christian and made sure her children had a strong faith foundation.

Grace started her career as a kindergarten teacher upon graduation from the University of Minnesota, Duluth. She then joined the United States Marie Corps, becoming a Second Lieutenant after graduating from Officer Candidate School. She was stationed at Camp LeJuene, NC. While in the Marine Corps, she met her future husband, Conrad John Samuelsen (Sam), also a United States Marine. They wed in 1960.

Through many moves and tours of duty, Grace was a devoted wife and mother, pouring all of her energy and love into her family. When the family moved to Prairie Village, KS, she began working for the US Department of Agriculture, where she eventually retired.

Grace is survived by her husband Lt. Col. Conrad J. Samuelsen, USMC (Ret.), sons Clay (Sandy) Samuelsen and Paul Scott Samuelsen, daughter Sharon (Rick) Sweeney, and grandchildren Lance Sweeney and Courtney Sweeney. She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Eric James Samuelsen.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to Metropolitan Lutheran Ministries.

Visitation

Monday, June 30, 2025

11:00am – 12:00 pm (Central time)

Johnson County Funeral Chapel

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Funeral Service

Monday, June 30, 2025

12:00 – 1:00 pm (Central time)

Johnson County Funeral Chapel

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.