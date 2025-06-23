August 10, 1929 — June 20, 2025

Jeanne Bakely, 95, died peacefully June 20, 2025.

She was born Jeanne Carolyn Flagg August 10, 1929 in Westville New Jersey, the daughter of William and Carolyn (Messick) Flagg.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 66 years, Rev. Donald C Bakely, her sons Stephen and Matthew, and two sisters and two brothers.

She is survived by five children, Paul, Claudia, Peter (Lisa), Lois (Dale) Ferguson, and Bethany, grandsons Stephen and Will Lipe, Andrew and Matthew Bakely, Joel and Seth Ferguson, and many nieces and nephews.

Jeanne was very intelligent, perceptive, and curious. She loved reading, music (she was a gifted singer), Cape Cod, and, more than anything, her children and grandchildren.

She was active in her church, in community choirs, and in various civic organizations, notably serving as president of the Kansas City Kansas League of Women Voters.

A private service will be held for family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cross-Lines Community Outreach, KCK, or Evergreen Hospice, Olathe, KS, in Jeanne’s memory.

“I have fought the good fight; I have finished the race; I have kept the faith.” (2 Timothy 4:7)

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.