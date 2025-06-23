September 19th, 1948 – June 5th, 2025

Judith Heath Murray, 76, of Overland Park, Kansas (formerly of Chesterfield, Missouri), passed away from natural causes on Thursday, June 5, 2025, in Overland Park.

Born Judy Faye Heath on September 19, 1948, in Louisville, Kentucky, to Jessie Major Heath and Jack Quentin Heath, she legally changed her name to Judith in her early twenties, preferring the formal version of her name. Judith grew up in Louisville and graduated from Westport High School in 1966, where she was a member of the National Honor Society.

Judith attended the University of Cincinnati, where she met her husband, Earl, at a university mixer. They married in Louisville on June 8, 1968. Afterward, they moved to St. Louis, where Judith continued her education at Washington University in St. Louis, earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 1971. She later earned a Master of Arts in Teaching, with an emphasis in Media Arts, from Webster University.

After moving to St. Louis, they purchased a 1899 Queen Anne Victorian home in the Old Orchard neighborhood of Webster Groves, which they tirelessly renovated. After all their children were born, they settled in Chesterfield, where they remained for 35 years. Judith and her family were members of Bonhomme Presbyterian Church throughout their time in Chesterfield. She spent her remaining years in Kansas City, living close to her son and his family.

Judith found joy in the things she loved most: her children, her grandchildren, creating art, dining out, and reading books about the lives of public figures. Her made-from-scratch apple and blueberry pies were a cherished family tradition. Ever the social spirit, whether at the store or on the street, she was always ready for a chat. She adored her pets, loved gardening, and embraced doing things on a whim. You could always count on Judith to do the unexpected and leave a trail of laughter wherever she went. In true form, her last big vacation with Earl was a spontaneous trip to the Bordeaux region of France in 2017.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Francis Earl Murray, and her parents. She is survived by her brother Jack (Tonna) Heath of Nashville, Tennessee; brother-in-law, Richard (Naomi) Murray of Birmingham, Michigan; daughter, Lauren (Brian) Bennett of Chesterfield, Missouri; daughter, Renee (Zach) Hotz of Southlake, Texas; son, Paul (Kylie) Murray of Overland Park, Kansas; grandchildren, Thomas, Anna, Harriet, Marjorie, Brooks, and Patrick.

Private family interment at Bellerive Gardens Cemetery in St. Louis. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Saint Louis Art Museum: https://www.slam.org/membership/give-tribute/

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.