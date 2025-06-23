Judy Healy

February 25, 1937 — June 9, 2025

Leawood, Kansas

Judith Ann Healy (née Seiber), 88, died peacefully and surrounded by family on June 9, 2025.

Judy (Mimi) will be deeply missed by her six children, John P. (Catherine) Healy, M. Denise (Ira) Ekhaus, Lauren A. (Daniel) Chapman, Michael K. “Oscar” (Mary Kathleen) Healy, Kendra M. (Robert) Schiek, Bridget M. (Luke) Ismert, 19 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, brother John (Patricia) Seiber, and many extended family members and cherished friends.

She is now reunited with her beloved husband, Jerry Healy, adoring brothers, William (Bill) and James (Nick) Seiber, and loving parents, William and Miriam (nee Kannapel) Seiber, who preceded her in death.

Judy was born on February 24, 1937 in Hannibal, MO. She spent her early years in New Albany, IN and then moved to Kansas City in grade school. She met the love of her life, Jerry, at Bishop Lillis High School and they married on July 6, 1957. Jerry’s career in the Navy sent them all over North America, including Newfoundland, Memphis, TN, Brunswick, GA, and San Diego, CA before settling in Leawood, KS in 1970.

A devoted wife and mother, Judy dedicated herself to raising a family rooted in deep affection and enduring connection. She had a gift for making people feel at ease, and her home was a warm gathering place for family and friends. She will be fondly remembered for hosting parties and holiday celebrations where laughter was abundant and memories were made. Her grandchildren will always remember her loving hugs and contagious laughter.

Judy found joy in life’s simple pleasures: traveling, playing tennis and golf, spending time with her many grandchildren, walking the beach, doting on her beloved dogs, and feeding the birds (and squirrels). Judy was never in a hurry, always taking the time to smell the flowers and whistle to the music. Her beautiful smile could light up any room. She was smart, quick-witted and independent, and many would say she was a woman ahead of her time.

She ended her days much as she lived them, with deep faith and quiet fortitude. The family extends heartfelt thanks to the dedicated teams at Ascend Hospice and Ted Hersey House of SeniorCare Homes, whose kindness and care brought comfort to Judy in her final days.

We will miss her dearly — her laughter, her thoughtful words, her unwavering presence — but we find peace in knowing she lives on in each one of us whose lives she touched.

Services will be held on Sunday, June 22, 3:00pm Visitation, 4:00pm Mass of Christian Burial at Cure of Ars Catholic Church, 9401 Mission Road, Leawood, KS 66206. Services can be livestreamed at: https://cureofars.com/funeral

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to Down Syndrome Innovations, 5619 Dearborn Street, Mission, KS 66202 (phone 913-384-4848).

