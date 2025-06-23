Margery Jean (Schwiebert) Reid, 78, passed away from cancer on June 16, 2025, in Overland Park, Kansas.

Marge was born in Grinnell, Iowa, to parents Glen and Dorothy (James) Schwiebert on November 18, 1946. She spent her early childhood on a farm outside of Victor, Iowa, until her father died in 1954, when she was 7 years old. She moved with her mother and older sister to town, and later to Des Moines, where she graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1964.

Marge graduated from the University of Iowa where she met David Reid, while they both sang with the Old Gold Singers. They were married in Iowa City in April of 1969. Marge earned her Master’s Degree in Education from the University of Iowa and taught middle school social studies. Marge and Dave moved to Minneapolis, following Dave’s graduation from law school, and welcomed their first child, Ellen. They later moved to Indianapolis where their children Emily and Tom were born. They then settled in Kansas City (Lenexa) in 1982.

Marge was an active member of Southminster Presbyterian Church in Prairie Village, teaching Sunday school, serving as a deacon and elder, and singing in the choir. Marge helped to instill a love of music and the performing arts in her children and grandchildren, and loved to attend their concerts, games and performances. She was a member of PEO, Chapter NC. She also loved to travel, and she and Dave took several cruises and trips to Europe. In her professional career, she was a dedicated public servant working for the Federal Government for 3 decades.

Margery is preceded in death by her parents, Glen and Dorothy Schwiebert, and is survived by her husband David, her children Ellen Crain (Randy) of Overland Park, Emily Caron (Mark) also of Overland Park, Thomas Reid (David McKinney) of Cambridge, MA; her grandchildren, Kevin Crain (14), Spencer (16) and Benjamin Caron (14); Alex (5) and Audrey Youngblood (11 months); her sister Susan Heitmann (Russell) of Williamsburg, IA; and a loving extended family with whom she was very close.

She will be dearly missed.

A Funeral service will be held on July 12, 2025, at 1 pm at Southminster Presbyterian Church at 6306 Roe in Prairie Village, KS.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Southminster Presbyterian Church Deacons Music Fund.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.