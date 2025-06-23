February 7, 1956 — May 19, 2025

Overland Park

Mark Wesley Anderson, loving husband and father, made his journey home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on May 19, 2025 at the age of 69. While unexpected, Mark did spend his final moments surrounded by family.

He is survived by his loving wife Jeanne (68), son Steven (39) and daughter in love Erin (40), son Graham (34), son in law Tucker (23), and the two lights of world…his grandchildren: Lilly Ray (8) and Luke Wesley Anderson (6).

Mark had traveled a health journey for the last 4 years, that was not for the faint of heart: Pancreatic Cancer. But through Faith and the skilled professionals at Mayo Clinic, he beat the odds and was cancer free when he passed! Mark, alongside his late brother Keith Anderson, were sons to Wilma Rae and James Wesley Anderson, born and raised off of Wornall Road in Kansas City, Missouri. He had completed some college but knew that his gifts and talents were calling him out into the world; Mark would go on to adopt a variety of occupations and roles across the country that touched many lives.

From his work in his beloved Rocky Mountains as a Trailblazer to his vocation later as an AT&T technician, Mark was never afraid to sacrifice and grow, in order to support his family. One of The Lord’s greatest gifts to Mark was his musical abilities, playing the acoustic guitar and singing. He released a series of wonderful songs, including his self-published album, “To a Friend”. “To a Friend” could not be a more apt name for an album written and sung by Mark.

To Mark, a stranger was a friend he simply hadn’t met yet…as evidenced by the lives he had touched from all walks of life without prejudice. There was never a dull moment when you met Mark, as he always had a story to tell….or was in the process of creating memories with you, so he would have yet more tales to tell others! Just ask the kids he coached on Little League baseball teams, for the better part of 15 years :-)

Mark was a man of the Lord and made it his mission in life to spread the Joy and Good News of Christ by offering a helping hand to anyone in need. To quote his eldest son, he was “a sanctuary for the lost, the least, and the lonely”, and truer words have never been spoken. He was a loving husband and helpmate to his wife who will miss him dearly, and as a hero to his sons, who are forever grateful that they had the best role model for how to be a good, strong man.

Last, but certainly not least, he loved his favorite cat, Miss Baxter Black, dearly, and looked forward to the day he would get to see her and his brother again in the arms of Jesus. Mark awaits us in eternity for that glorious day of resurrection and worship, in the company of so many that he led to the Lord. We’ll see you soon Mark, and in the mean time, we’ll keep “waiving them home!” Yow-ssah!

A Celebration of Life will be held at Lenexa Baptist Church (15320 W 87th St Pkwy, Lenexa, KS 66219) on July 19th, 2025, at 10am. Following the service, we will hold a celebration lunch with BBQ, music, and stories of Mark at The Mint (12345 W 95th St, Lenexa, KS 66215). We would love to see you there! Please RSVP in advance.

