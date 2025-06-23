To mark the 75th anniversary of Overland Park Christian Church, a local food pantry and the community are banding together to help raise funds for the church’s kitchen safety renovation project.

The church, which has taken on the role of a gathering space and something of a community center, needs to renovate its original kitchen from 1955 to continue using it. Its building is at 7600 W. 75th St., near the former Marty Pool and Overland Park Firehouse No. 41.

Jennifer Parker, the founder and operator of the Tiny Pantry Times food pantry that is now hosted at the church, said the church and its members are currently unable to use the kitchen because local fire officials deemed it unsafe.



Parker, who originally started the pantry during the COVID-19 pandemic with her husband on their front lawn, but moved it to the church last summer due to its increasing popularity, said she wants to repay the church’s kindness.

“The church has been extremely generous with us, and we feel so blessed,” Parker said. “We wanted to try and help the church out. … We thought, ‘OK, well maybe this is a way that we can reach out and help.”

Church kitchen fire suppression system is outdated

Parker said a recent fire inspection revealed that the kitchen’s fire suppression system was possibly never properly functioning but was definitely insufficient now. As such, the church can’t use the kitchen until it’s replaced, but that could cost somewhere around $8,000.

On top of that, Parker said the whole kitchen could use a bit of an upgrade, and she is striving to help the church make it state-of-the-art, or at least “safer and more functional.”

“We’re trying to get as much money as possible,” she said, estimating that a full renovation could cost around $125,000.

That being said, she stressed that the top priority is a new fire suppression system so the church and its community partners can start using the kitchen again.

“This was really an important space for the church,” Parker said, noting that the church has in the past rented out the space for events and had plans to offer cooking classes for patrons of the Tiny Pantry Times. “There’s a lot of community outreach possibilities if we can get this kitchen up and running right now.”

How you can give to the fundraiser:

The fundraiser, which is called KitchenAide, coincides with the church’s 75th anniversary. Tiny Pantry Times, the church and Rios De Agua Viva Iglesia (a Spanish language church that also uses the church space) are putting on the event together.

On June 28, the church and the pantry are hosting a Rock & Roll Fundraising event at the church to help raise money. The event runs from 6 to 9 p.m. in the church’s fellowship hall, and admission costs $10 at the door. There will also be a raffle for which patrons can purchase tickets, a hot dog dinner, live music and family-friendly activities.

“We just want everyone to come out and see what is going on in the center of their community and how they can help,” Parker said.

Additionally, if you can’t attend the in-person fundraising event, the Tiny Pantry Times is accepting Venmo donations (@Jennifer-Parker-372) on behalf of the church to help pay for the kitchen upgrades. Contributions for the church should be sent under the friends and family category and labeled with KitchenAide or Overland Park Christian Church.

Overland Park Christian Church holding more anniversary events

In addition to the fundraiser, Overland Park Christian Church is holding a 75th Anniversary celebration event centered around 10:30 a.m. worship service on Sunday, June 29.

During that time, former staff members, previous congregants and “alumni” members of the church choir will join.

The church is collecting photos and other church memorabilia to display during the festivities and the remainder of the year.

Plus, a flyer from the church says more events are expected throughout the year to mark the big 75th anniversary.

