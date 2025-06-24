JoCo Homebuying: 6 ways to boost your home’s value for under $500

By Charity Ohlund, VP of Sales & Marketing | Fountain Mortgage

If you’ve ever watched a home improvement show, you know the drill: Buy a rundown shack, tear it down to the studs, spend $200,000, and somehow sell it for a gazillion dollars more.

Cute for TV. Not super relatable for real life.

The good news? You don’t need a second mortgage (or a TV crew) to give your home a serious value boost.



Here are six smart upgrades you can tackle for under $500 — and some are way under.

Paint like you mean it

Few things make a bigger impact for less money than a fresh coat of paint.

Stick to light, neutral colors (they make spaces look bigger and brighter).

Focus on key rooms: living room, kitchen, primary bedroom.

Pro tip: Don’t forget baseboards and doors. Clean trim = polished feel.

Swap out lighting fixtures

Bad lighting dates a house faster than shag carpet. Swap out old brass chandeliers or basic dome lights for something clean and modern. You can find stylish fixtures at home improvement stores, online, or even Habitat ReStores if you’re feeling thrifty.

Upgrade your hardware 🔧

New cabinet handles, drawer pulls, and doorknobs can transform a space without demo or drama. It’s like giving your house a mini facelift for $100 or less.

Boost curb appeal

First impressions matter. A lot.

Mulch your flower beds ($30).

Plant a few colorful annuals ($50).

Add a new welcome mat ($20).

Clean up overgrown shrubs (free with elbow grease).

A little effort outside makes buyers want to see what’s inside.

Deep clean like a boss

Not regular cleaning. Showroom-level cleaning. Think scrub-the-grout, polish-the-appliances, de-cobweb-the-corners cleaning. A sparkling house looks newer, bigger, and more cared-for — all without spending a dime if you do it yourself.

Create an inviting entryway

Your front door area sets the tone.

Fresh paint on the front door (hello, $25 quart of bold color!).

New house numbers ($30).

A cute potted plant or two.

It says: “Welcome! I care about this place!” — before anyone even walks inside.

Bottom line:

You don’t have to spend thousands to make your home more valuable — or more lovable.

Little things add up. Small upgrades = big emotional connection = bigger offers if you ever decide to sell.

If you want more easy home tips (or you’re thinking about what your next move might be), our team at Fountain Mortgage has ideas for days.