JCCC Updates: The smart start strategy – why more community college students are transferring to 4-year universities

As tuition costs rise and career demands shift, a growing number of students are choosing a smarter path – starting at a community college and finishing their degrees at four-year universities.

In Spring 2025, more than 13,000 Johnson County Community College (JCCC) students took advantage of easy-to-transfer classes.

Starting off strong

Many students enter college without knowing what they want to study. By starting at a community college, these students can take their general education classes, earn credits toward a bachelor’s degree, and explore possible majors and careers before committing to a field of study.

At the start of this year, the Kansas Board of Regents implemented a new Systemwide General Education framework, which makes it easier for students to transfer within Kansas’ public higher education system.

With the Systemwide framework, students can seamlessly transfer an associate degree earned at JCCC (or the other Kansas community and technical colleges) to either Washburn University, or the six state universities – the University of Kansas (KU), Emporia State University, Fort Hays State University, Kansas State University, Pittsburg State University, and Wichita State University.

By starting at JCCC and with the Systemwide General Education Framework, students don’t waste time or money on college classes that won’t ultimately count toward their degree – and they get a quality, personalized college experience without a high price tag.

How it works

Students at JCCC can choose from four degrees that transfer seamlessly within the KBOR system:

In addition to taking introductory courses in their degree field, students also take around 35 hours of general education course credits at JCCC. General education requirements are the same at all Kansas colleges, and all college students must complete them to graduate with an associate or bachelor’s degree from a state higher education institution. After students finish one of these degrees, the general education hours completed at JCCC will satisfy the general education requirements at the institution they transfer to. There are a few exceptions, which are outlined on the Kansas Board of Regents’ General Education Exceptions page.

Upon transferring their associate degree, the student can dive right into advanced courses for their chosen major or degree at a 4-year school. The Systemwide General Education Framework simplifies the transfer process for students (and schools), decreases overall costs for the student, and accelerates progress toward completing a degree.

JCCC and KBOR recommend completing the General Education Framework at JCCC or another 2-year college before transferring within the system. Once general education courses are completed, the student’s transcript verifies they’ve fulfilled Systemwide General Education requirements. If a student transfers prior to completing a degree, their credits will be accepted on a case-by-case basis at the receiving school. Completing an associate degree ensures that all credits will be accepted when a student transfers.

Transferring outside of the KBOR framework

For students who want to pursue degrees at 4-year schools not in Kansas, most schools that are accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) will typically accept credits from other schools accredited by the HLC (like JCCC). This is not true of all 4-year schools. However, this past Spring, JCCC students transferred credits earned to schools across the country, including:

The University of Arizona

Colorado State University

Oklahoma State University

The University of Nebraska—Lincoln

And many more

With the rise in popularity of starting at a community college, many institutions of higher education and states are following suit and making it easier for college students to transfer credits.

Learn more

For more information on seamless transfer within Kansas higher education institutions, visit KBOR’s website. For more information on how Systemwide General Education works at JCCC, visit JCCC’s website.