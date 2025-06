Soda shop Swig’s much-awaited arrival in Johnson County is officially here.

The “dirty soda” chain unveiled its new Mission location to its first long lines of eager customers over the weekend.

It comes as the first of multiple Johnson County locations planned for the Utah-based chain.

Swig opened at 5959 Barkley St.

The drive-thru shop occupies a space on the northeast corner of Barkley Street and Martway Street, near The Other Place and Hy-Vee.

Quick-service eatery Back Yard Burgers previously had a restaurant at that site.

Swig is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Swig serves “dirty” sodas and other sweet treats

Swig is primarily known for its “dirty sodas” which are flavored with different syrups and creams.

Some of Swig’s flavor combinations include the “Texas tab” (Dr Pepper, vanilla and coconut cream) and the “Beach Babe” (Mountain Dew, raspberry, peach and vanilla cream).

In addition to soda, Swig also serves “Revivers” (flavored energy drinks), “Refreshers” (flavored waters) and flavored hot chocolate.

Outside of drinks, Swig’s menu also features treats like sugar cookies and pretzel bites.

More Swig locations are in the works

The Utah-based chain also aims to open two more locations in Overland Park later this year.

A new shop at 11860 W. 135th St. is scheduled to open in July, followed by another one at 6901 W. 91st St. in August.

Across the state line, Swig also has locations in Lee’s Summit, Blue Springs, and Liberty, Missouri.

