Explore your JCPRD: Ascots, accents, and accidental affection… “My Fair Lady” takes the stage at TIP June 28–July 6

By Guy Gardner

Rain in Spain, Cockney flower girls, and one deeply stubborn phonetics professor… sounds like summer theatre to me. No? Well, you don’t know “My Fair Lady” then, so get out to see it!

“My Fair Lady” is stepping onto the stage at Theatre in the Park, running June 28 through July 6, and if you’re picturing an old-fashioned musical with corsets and teacups… well, you’re not totally wrong. But this production brings heart, fresh energy, and a whole lot of warmth to a classic that’s been charming audiences for decades.

At the center of the story is Eliza Doolittle, a fiery flower seller with a thick Cockney accent and dreams of a better life. Enter Henry Higgins, a phonetics expert who thinks he can pass her off as a duchess at the Embassy Ball just by changing the way she speaks. What starts as a ridiculous bet becomes a wild ride of social climbing, emotional unraveling, and, eventually, unexpected connection. And possibly some shouting. There’s definitely shouting.

The music? Iconic. “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “On the Street Where You Live,” “Wouldn’t It Be Lovely”… you’ll be humming these tunes long after the final bow. But under all the high notes and high society is a surprisingly emotional story about transformation that isn’t just of appearances, but of hearts.

For director Kevin Bogan, this production is more than just a return to the classics. It’s a full-circle moment. “I first performed on this stage in 2006 in “Bye Bye Birdie,” he says. “Back then, I dreamed of being on Broadway. Now, my dream is helping others find theirs. Whether it’s cast members, musicians, or production crew… my joy comes from watching them grow.”

And “My Fair Lady” is a perfect vehicle for that kind of growth. “Yes, it’s a Golden Age musical,” Bogan says, “but the themes still resonate today. Everyone has the potential to become whatever they desire, and sometimes the only thing holding us back… is us.”

In this story, change comes from all directions. External transformation gets the spotlight, sure – new dresses, new words, new posture – but the real shift comes from within. Eliza learns to believe in herself. Higgins learns, eventually, that kindness might be more important than control. And the audience gets a front-row seat to all the messy, complicated, charming bits in between.

“We are all the same at some level,” Bogan adds, “no matter where we come from or what we sound like. And real transformation… that comes from the inside.”

The show is romantic, but not in the way you might expect. It’s more about understanding. About empathy. About two people who can’t quite figure out how to say what they’re really feeling, but still somehow manage to move each other.

So, whether you’re here for the gorgeous costumes, the sweeping score, the dry British wit, or just to see if Eliza finally teaches Higgins a thing or two, “My Fair Lady” promises a night of thoughtful entertainment, under the stars, in true TIP fashion.

“My hope,” Bogan says, “is that this show helps us look deeper—at ourselves, and at each other. There’s something in it for everyone.”

“My Fair Lady” runs June 28 through July 6. All performances begin at 8 pm. The TIP Box Office opens at 6 pm, and gates open at 6:30 pm. The show runs approximately two hours and 45 minutes, and one 15-minute intermission. Rated PG.

The rain in Spain may stay mainly on the plain, but the rain in Kansas can be weird. But don’t worry, we do everything we can to make every show happen! Any weather-related interruptions will be shared on our website, in an e-blast, and on our social media. So, if you see water in the forecast, just know we see it too! Keep an eye on our communication tools and we will keep you informed up to the very second!

General admission is $12 for adults, $10.80 for seniors over 60, $7 for youth ages four to ten, plus tax, and free for children three and under, but tickets are still required.

The Theatre in the Park’s outdoor location is north of the main entrance to Shawnee Mission Park at 7710 Renner Road in Shawnee.

Tickets, information, and a full summer lineup available at theatreinthepark.org.

We’ll see you at the races… or at least at the park.