Johnson County Good News: Entrepreneurs of the year, Lenexa chamber’s 100th anniversary, prestigious scholarships

Good afternoon, Johnson County! Twice a month, we share a collection of some of the happy news that came into our inboxes and across our social media feeds.

How to tell us your good news

If you have good news too, we’d like you to share that with us. You can do so in a number of ways. You can:

Email us at stories@johnsoncountypost.com.

Send us messages on Facebook or on X (formerly Twitter).

Or comment at the bottom of this post.

And now, onto our latest roundup of good news!

2 locals named entrepreneur of the year

Ben Jackson of Bungii LLC in Overland Park as well as Charlie Tetrick of Walz Tetrick Advertising in Mission were recently honored with the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2025 Heartland Award.

Regional winners were selected by an independent panel of past winners, top CEOs and business leaders, according to a press release.

“The Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025 Heartland Award winners are true pioneers, pushing the boundaries of excellence and establishing new standards within their fields,” says Erin Donovan, EY partner and Heartland program director. “These remarkable leaders exemplify what it means to grow a business while placing a strong emphasis on their employees, customers, and the communities they serve.”

Learn more about the award winners here.

Olathe North student wins gaming challenge

Mariela G., a student at Olathe North High School, earned top honors for an innovative idea.

Never miss a story

about your community See for yourself why more than 50,000 Johnson Countians signed up for our newsletter.

Get our latest headlines delivered for FREE to your inbox each weekday.

The student’s winning concept: A Legacy Lounge Gaming Chair, an ergonomic gaming chair designed to accommodate players with varying physical needs in order to enhance comfort and accessibility. Here’s a video of the submission.

Mariela G. won KnoPro’s recent “Gaming for All” challenge, competing among more than 500 students nationwide. The student won second place and received $3,000. Congratulations, Mariela!

Trauma patients reunite with life-saving care team at Overland Park hospital

Two trauma survivors who sustained life-threatening injuries in separate accidents reunited Tuesday afternoon with their care teams at Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

Tatum Boynton, 19, and William Freeman, 73, both of Johnson County, met up with the EMS professionals and physicians who took swift action to save their lives and help them recover.

Boynton was unloading groceries in her family’s garage when a car accidentally pinned her against a wall and she was left with severe internal trauma. She spent 28 days in the ICU and 36 additional days recovering in the hospital.

Freeman was riding a bicycle in a park in De Soto when a utility vehicle collided into his path, and he was severely injured with many broken bones and a lacerated spleen. He spent four days in the ICU and 10 additional days recovering.

“These reunions are powerful reminders of the strength and determination of our patients and the exceptional teamwork that drives our trauma care,” said Overland Park Regional Medical Center CEO Matt Sogard. “Each story reflects the courage of our EMS partners and the skill and dedication of our physicians and staff. We’re honored to stand beside our patients on their road to recovery.”

Lenexa chamber celebrates 100th anniversary

The Lenexa Chamber of Commerce gathered earlier this month to celebrate 100 years of serving and supporting local businesses.

“From vintage photos to champagne toasts, you helped make our centennial celebration something truly special,” the chamber wrote on Facebook. “We’re grateful to have such an incredible community of members, partners, and friends who helped us honor the past and kick off the next century in style.”

2 JoCo delegates picked to represent Kansas Boys State at Boys Nation

Tristan Jenkins, a resident of Olathe, and a senior-to-be at Olathe South High School, and Garrett Li, a resident of Overland Park, and a senior-to-be at Olathe North High School, were picked to attend Boys Nation.

Boys Nation takes place next month at Marymount University in Arlington, Virginia.

Li was also recently elected as the Kansas Boys State governor.

Leawood resident wins $10K scholarship to Creighton

Brooke Petro of Leawood, a legally blind 2025 graduate from Notre Dame de Sion High School, recently won a $10,000 scholarship from Lighthouse Guild in New York City.

Petro plans to attend Creighton University in the fall.

“This fall, I’ll be attending Creighton University and majoring in psychology,” she said. “My minor will be in Spanish, so I can communicate with people from communities who often don’t have access to mental health treatment due to language or financial barriers.”

Olathe native wins prestigious scholarship in NYC

Olathe native Josiah Wonnell, a May graduate from Heritage Christian Academy, was presented with the Jim McKay Memorial Scholarship at the 46th annual Sports Emmy Awards in May in New York City.

The scholarship is awarded to a student pursuing a career in sports television, in honor of longtime sportscaster Jim McKay (1921-2008).

Wonnell will be attending Abilene Christian University.

Oregon Trail Middle celebrates festive Tiger Olympics

Eighth graders at Oregon Trail Middle School went out with a bang at the end of the 2024-25 school year by participating in the school’s annual Tiger Olympics.

“Their last day of school was packed with high energy, teamwork, and lots of laughs as students competed in activities and outdoor games!” the district wrote on Facebook.