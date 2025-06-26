January 4, 1978 — June 22, 2025

Overland Park

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Anthony James Windholz II, lovingly known as “AJ”, a devoted husband, proud father, and talented craftsman, who left us far too soon on June 22, 2025, at the age of 47.

AJ was born on January 4, 1978, in Wichita, Kansas, and built a life centered around family, hard work, and love. He cherished his children and found his greatest joy in spending time with them.

He had a deep love for basketball and loved nothing more than watching movies with his kids, making everyday special. Whether it was bike rides, fishing, camping, picnics, summer carnivals, or fireworks on the fourth of July, AJ brought warmth, fun, and unforgettable memories into every moment. He was an extremely hard worker who poured his heart into everything he did.

As the proud owner of AJ Design Build LLC, AJ built both commercial and residential spaces with skill, care, and integrity. He could fix anything, build anything, and took immense pride in his work leaving behind a legacy in the structures he created and lives he touched. Beyond his work, AJ was a man of quiet strength, generous spirit, and unwavering love for his family. His warmth and presence will be deeply missed.

AJ is survived by his loving parents, Barbara and Robert Alexander and Anthony “Tony” Windholz, his beloved spouse Ellen Urton, and his cherished children Ava, Emma, and Smith Windholz. Sisters Amiee (Ian) White, Mary (Randy) Kastens; brother Kirk Alexander; Aunts Brenda Crownover, Vicki Briggs and Claudine Haws; cousins Jamie Wellbrock and Brenden Crownover. He is preceded in death by grandparents Norma and Jerry Wellbrock and Albertine and Ferninand Windholz; uncles Brian and Bradley Wellbrock, Michael Crownover, Eldon Haws, Ferdinand Windholz Jr.; Aunt Patricia Moore and cousin Bradley “BJ” Wellbrock.

Though he may no longer walk beside us, his memory lives on in the love he gave, the life he built, and the many hearts he touched. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 27, 2025, at 11:00 AM at Johnson County Funeral Chapel and Memorial Gardens, located at 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210.

In honor of AJ, the family invites you to spend time doing something he loved: go fishing, take a bike ride, enjoy a picnic, and hold your loved ones close. He will be truly missed, but never forgotten.

Make a donation to FRIENDS OF INFANT-TODDLER SERVICES OF JOHNSON COUNTY INC in memory of Anthony James Windholz II

