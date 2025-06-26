Barbara Dorothy “Baba” Gramlich

February 4, 1943 – June 24, 2025

Our loving mother, Barbara Dorothy Gramlich, lovingly known as Baba, passed away peacefully on June 24th at 12:50 A.M. at Overland Park Regional Medical Center in Overland Park, Kansas. She was born on February 4, 1943, in Kansas City, Missouri, a place she cherished deeply throughout her life.

Baba is proceeded in death by her brothers, John Gramlich and Mike Gramlich. Survived by her siblings, Peggy Baker, Mary Chigos, and Billy Gramlich; Her four children, Amy Lawder, Katie Records, James Kostoryz, and Kevin Kostoryz; her beloved grandchildren, Max, Bobby, Jimmy, Hank, Jake, Cody, Cole, and Reagan. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

Baba attended Visitation Grade School, St. Teresa’s Academy, and the University of Kansas, later earning her Master’s Degree in Social Work from Avila College. She dedicated her professional life to helping others as a social worker and a school counselor in the Shawnee Mission School District, where she touched the lives of countless children and families. Her unwavering commitment and compassion left a lasting impact.

Baba was known for her sharp wit, radiant smile, and generous spirit. She had a remarkable sense of humor, a deep love for her community in Kansas City, and a passion for bringing people together. Her favorite joys in life included sipping a cherry limeade on a hot summer day, cozying up by a fire when the snow fell, cheering on her children in sports, and gathering with family and friends around a delicious home-cooked meal.

An exceptional athlete, Baba especially loved playing tennis at Rockhill Country Club with her lifelong friends. She was a proud and enthusiastic fan of KU basketball, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Royals. One of her favorite places to unwind was The Peanut in Old Overland Park, where she shared countless laughs and glasses of wine with her loved ones. The memories made there are priceless and unforgettable.

Baba was smart, sarcastic, fiercely loving, and a true blessing to everyone who knew her. She leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, and strength. She instilled in her family the importance of kindness, resilience, and embracing life with joy and humor.

She will be missed beyond words and remembered forever.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to, True Light Family Resource Center, 712 East 31st St. Kansas City, Mo 64109

There will be a celebration of life at the Peanut in Overland Park. More information to follow.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.