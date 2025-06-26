June 19, 1941 — June 24, 2025

Overland Park

Constance “Connie” Acheson passed away on June 24, 2025 surrounded by her loved ones. Please check back soon for a full obituary.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 2, 2025 from 5:00 to 7:00pm at the Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee, KS. A funeral service will be at 11:00am on Thursday, July 3, 2025 at the Old Mission United Methodist Church in Fairway, KS. She will be laid to rest following the service at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Overland Park, KS.

In memory of Connie, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association and to the Old Mission Foundation through the church.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.