July 16, 1940 — June 24, 2025

Shawnee

Mary Ann Campbell, 84, Shawnee, KS passed away peacefully at home on June 24, 2025. There will be no visitation at this time, the family will hold a celebration of life in the future.

Mary Ann was born July 16, 1940 in Lenexa, KS to Remi and Mary DeGrande. She graduated from St. Joseph High School in Shawnee, KS.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Russell “Ed” Campbell Jr.

Survivors include one daughter, Jennifer Wyman and husband Scott, Shawnee, KS; two sons, Russell “Ed” Campbell III and wife Ann, Shawnee, KS and Steve Campbell and wife Stacy, Shawnee, KS; seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial contributions to KC Hospice or Scared Heart Catholic Church, Shawnee, KS.

