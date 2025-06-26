June 17, 1954-June24, 2025

Susan Bradley Winter died on June 24, 2025 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She loved the Lord and her faith inspired many, especially during her illness this past year. She knew when she first received her diagnosis that God would heal her, either temporarily here on Earth or permanently when she went to be with Him in heaven. Susan felt great peace knowing that God had a perfect plan for her.

She leaves behind her husband Larry, son Richard (Pam) Winter and daughter Anne (Adam) Robinson, and grandchildren Benjamin and Charlotte Winter and Henry Robinson, all of greater Kansas City. She is also survived by her brother James Bradley of Ardmore, OK and his family.

She was born Susan Elizabeth Bradley on June 17, 1954 in Miami, Oklahoma to James and Dolly Bradley. Except for the untimely death of her father when she was fifteen years old, she had an idyllic childhood and she leaves longstanding friendships with her classmates at Miami High School.

Susan graduated with honors from The University of Tulsa where she was a member of Chi Omega sorority and was the model initiate in her pledge class. She was named Who’s Who among Students in American Universities & Colleges.

Susan and Larry were married on March 11, 1978 at Boston Avenue Methodist Church in Tulsa. They began their life together there but moved for Larry’s career to Dallas, TX; Washington, DC; Little Rock, AR; Columbus, OH; and back to Washington before retiring in Kansas City.

Naturally outgoing, Susan viewed each move as an adventure and she formed lasting friendships everywhere she lived. Those friendships were important to her and she was intentional in the way she nurtured them. There were literally hundreds of people who reached out to her during her illness and she was uplifted and deeply humbled by their prayers and encouragement.

She spent her last fifteen years as a resident of Mission Hills and was actively involved in Bible Study Fellowship, The Junior League of Kansas City, Chi Omega Alumni, and Chapter FE of P.E.O. (Missouri). She was honored to have participated in The Eisenhower Series.

Susan’s service will be held at Christ Community Church – Brookside Campus (400 West 67th Street) at 3:00 on June 29 with a reception following at The Kansas City Country Club (use the entrance across from 5906 Windsor Drive, Fairway, KS). In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Bible Study Fellowship at bsfinternational.org/support/memorials-and-honorarium/ or BSF, PO Box 675241, Dallas, TX 75267, or to Christ Community Church.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.