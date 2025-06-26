March 21, 1959 — June 21, 2025

Merriam

Timothy Brian Steele, affectionately known as Tim, passed away peacefully from natural causes on June 21, 2025, in Merriam, Kansas. He was born on March 21, 1959, in Hartford, Connecticut, and lived a life full of kindness and compassion, reaching the age of 66.

Tim was a man of many talents and interests. His career spanned several fields, including his time at Wendy’s, his role as a substitute teacher, and his work at Garmin. Tim had a passion for technology and education, which he pursued through his interests as a computer technician and teacher. Additionally, he was an aspiring artist, always eager to explore new creative avenues.

He graduated with an Associate’s Degree from Davery Institute, an accomplishment that laid the foundation for his diverse professional life.

Tim was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Father Gail Lorn Steele and Mother Donna Kathleen Dover. He is survived by his loving siblings, brothers Gail Kent Steele and Gregory Allen Steele, and sister Danella Steele Carpenter. They, along with countless friends and acquaintances, will forever cherish the memories shared with him.

Tim was a gentle soul, loved by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. His soft-spoken nature and willingness to do anything for those he loved made him a treasured companion to many.

Services celebrating Tim’s life will be held as follows: A graveside service is scheduled for June 27, 2025, at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City, Kansas, at 3:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life will take place on July 12 at Antioch Park in Overland Park, Kansas, from 8:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Shelter 1, near the basketball courts. Those attending are encouraged to bring a side dish to share.

Tim’s legacy of kindness and love will live on in the hearts of all who knew him. May he rest in peace

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.