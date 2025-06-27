June 20, 1958 — June 23, 2025

Lenexa

Colleen “Coco” Keagy, born June 20, 1958, in Roaring Spring, Pennsylvania, decided it was time for the ultimate adventure as she peacefully exited this world on June 23, 2025, in Lenexa, Kansas, at the age of 67.

Colleen was a mental health advocate of the finest order, championing awareness with her usual flair and a sprinkle of humor that could brighten even the dullest of days. Her interests were as varied as they were colorful—drawing, writing, reading, puzzles, and bingo. Ah, bingo! Coco’s bingo winning record was nothing short of legendary, proving time and again that luck favored the witty.

A skilled hand sketcher, Colleen could capture a moment with just a flick of the wrist and a twinkle in her eye. Her artistic talents were matched only by her ability to piece together a puzzle faster than you could say “1,000 pieces.”

Colleen is predeceased by her parents, Frank and Dorothy Keagy; her grandson, Ethan King; and her niece, Cindy Buxton. She leaves behind a loving entourage—the type you’d expect from a life well-lived. Surviving family members include her son, Evan King; her grandchildren, Jacob King, Lillian Bemiller, Abigail King, and Franklin King; her brother, Tim Keagy; and her sisters, Teala (Ron) Buxton, Kimberly Harrity, and Lori Wright, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her human family, Colleen’s beloved dog, Doodles, was a constant companion, sharing in her adventures and ensuring there was always a warm welcome (and a wagging tail) when she returned home.

Colleen was a cancer survivor, embodying resilience and strength with grace. Above all, Coco was a thoughtful and caring friend, always ready with a listening ear and a kind word. Her laughter was contagious, her spirit infectious, and her presence irreplaceable.

Friends and family are invited to celebrate Colleen’s life at the Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee, Kansas, on Saturday, July 12, 2025. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 AM.

In true Coco fashion, we invite those attending to bring stories, laughs, and perhaps a dab of paint or a puzzle piece or two, to share in a fitting tribute to the woman who lived life as artfully as she sketched it.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.