SMSD News: Leadership Shawnee Mission 2025 – Leadership starts here

Summer marks the return of one of the Shawnee Mission School District’’s most prestigious experiences: Leadership Shawnee Mission.

Hosted by the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation, this invitation-only program brings together a select group of rising juniors and seniors from across the district for an intensive two-week leadership development experience. Students are nominated by a faculty member for their potential, promise, and resilience.

This summer’s cohort, representing all five high school attendance areas, is a diverse group united to learn, grow, and lead. Through a partnership with Better Humans LLC, students engaged in learning designed to build communication, problem-solving, and decision-making skills. They explored personal leadership styles, learned how to work with different personalities, and practiced navigating complex group dynamics with empathy and confidence.

“One of the biggest focuses in this program has been learning about ourselves as a leader and those different leadership styles and how they can mesh together,” shared Charlotte Millard, SM Northwest senior. “It’s really helped me grow.”

Students also took their learning outside the classroom, spending a day at Johnson County Park and Recreation’s TimberRidge Challenge Course. Through team-building and high-climbing activities the students worked to build trust, overcome fear, and communicate effectively — lessons that will serve them well in every area of life.

“What we do here is pretty wonderful,” said Sergio Nunez, Horizons senior. “I didn’t know what to expect, but it’s been one of the best things I’ve done.”

A key component of Leadership Shawnee Mission is its career mentorship program. Each student is matched with a professional in a field aligned with their interests, creating opportunities for inspiration and real-world guidance.

“Our mentors can help us, not only now, but also in the future,” said SM Northwest senior Ben Hissong.

Paige Gieger, professor at the KU School of Medicine and mentor in the program, emphasized the power of early exposure. “I know when I was that age, I had never met a scientist, I’d never met someone who does biomedical research, like I do now…and so knowing that exists, and getting to pick that person’s brain and find out why they got into that, is an incredible opportunity.”

Leadership Shawnee Mission isn’t just about personal growth. It’s about creating a ripple effect, equipping students to take what they’ve learned back to their schools and communities, and fostering a new generation of leaders.

“These students are not only developing confidence and critical leadership skills, they’re also building a network,” said Kim Hinkle, Executive Director of the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation. “They now have a circle of peer leaders and mentors they can turn to for support. I’m so proud of this class of leaders and am excited to see how they shape the future.”

For many participants, Leadership Shawnee Mission is their first formal leadership opportunity. Some may be the first in their family planning to attend college. All have shown determination, academic promise, and the ability to rise above challenges.

In the end, Leadership Shawnee Mission is more than a summer program, it’s an experience that leaves students changed. They return to school not only as leaders, but as friends and collaborators, inspired to make a lasting positive impact.

Shawnee Mission School District is the third largest school district in Kansas. The district serves students in Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade in 34 elementary schools, five middle schools, five high schools, and several educational centers. It has been consistently ranked among the finest school districts nationwide for its high student performance. The district’s objective is that each student will have a personalized learning plan that will prepare them for college and careers, with the interpersonal skills they need for life success. The district serves a diverse student population from 14 cities within northeast Johnson County, Kansas, which is 10 miles from downtown Kansas City, Missouri. For more information, visit www.smsd.org.

