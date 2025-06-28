Blue Valley School Buzz: Crew Alvarez named Gatorade Kansas Boys Soccer Player of the Year

Congratulations to Blue Valley Southwest’s Crew Alvarez on being named the 2024-25 Gatorade Kansas Boys Soccer Player of the Year!

In addition to winning the 5A state championship with the Blue Valley Southwest Boys Soccer team, Alvarez was also recognized this school year as the 2024 All Metro Matt Besler Player of the Year by the High School Soccer Coaches of Kansas City and as an All-American high school athlete for a second time by United Soccer Coaches.

We’re so proud of your hard work on and off the field. Excellent job, Crew!