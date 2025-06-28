A man is in critical condition after a reported electric shock in a Prairie Village backyard.

Firefighters from Consolidated Fire District No. 2 and Overland Park Fire were called to a backyard in the 7500 block of Norwood Street just before 1:30 on Saturday morning for a report of a utility worker injured by a power line and still in a raised bucket.

Johnson County Med-Act Public Information Officer Captain Joe Folsom says the injured person is a 30-year-old man.

“He [the worker] was in the bucket of an electrical truck when he suffered some kind of electrical injury,” Folsom told the Post on Saturday afternoon. “His co-workers and Prairie Village Police provided aid until Consolidated Fire District No. 2 and Med-Act arrived.”

Folsom says that paramedics arrived to find that the man had been lowered to the ground.

A Med-Act ambulance transported the injured man to a Kansas City, Missouri, hospital in critical condition, according to Folsom.

The man was working with a crew from PAR Electrical Contractors, a subcontractor for Evergy, when he was shocked.

At the time of the accident, Evergy’s outage map showed that power had been out to an estimated six customers in the neighborhood since about 9:30 p.m. Friday. The cause of the outage was listed as storm damage.

The Post has reached out to both companies for comment and has not yet received any responses.

An update on the injured man’s condition was unavailable on Saturday afternoon.