This weekend, the smell of grilled and smoked meats, along with the sounds of commands from teams and contemplation from judges, filled Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park.

On Friday and Saturday, the City of Lenexa hosted the 43rd Great Lenexa BBQ Battle at one of the city’s most popular parks.

The weekend included a public event on Friday with live music, kids’ activities, food and private parties among the competitors. Saturday was all business, as teams cooked, grilled and smoked meats to present to the judges.

In the end, the champions were: Slaps BBQ of Kansas City, Kansas, crowned as Grand Champion, Squealin N Dealin BBQ of Independence, Missouri, as Reserve Grand Champion and Brew ‘N’ Bar-B-Que of Shawnee, Kansas, at third place.

Here’s some of the sights from Saturday: