August 11, 1971 – June 13, 2025

Kansas City – Austin Lee Mackley, age 53, took his final bow on June 13, 2025, leaving behind a trail of laughter, love, and more than a few stories that might be better left unverified. Born and raised in Kansas City, Austin’s life was a testament to living large and loud—just like the exploding targets he so adored.

Austin had a knack for keeping people on their toes—whether it was saving over 220 kids as a lifeguard at Oceans of Fun or bouncing troublemakers out of Westport clubs with a smile and a witty remark. His career spanned lifeguarding at Westwood Country Club and teaching swimming lessons, to climbing poles at Time Warner Cable. Eventually, he found his true calling managing chaos as a partner with his mom in Aust-10 Properties LLC, a rental management company named in his honor.

His passions were as explosive as his sense of humor. He loved muscle cars and racing go-karts with his nephew Ben-Oni and niece Ayra. He spent months getting the karts ready for a spring ’25 debut for Ben and Ayra.

When it came to fireworks, Austin was an artist—seeing every holiday, or any excuse, as a canvas for his pyrotechnic masterpieces. He had to impress!

Austin attended Bishop Miege High School before graduating from Lutheran High School. He honed his skills at community college and graduated from DeVry with a degree in electronics. His mind was as sharp as his wit, making him a favorite among friends and family alike.

He was preceded in death by his father, Rick Lee Mackley; paternal grandparents, William and Donna Mackley; maternal grandparents, Delores Young and Andrew Milbourn, his Canadian grandparents, Bob and Evelyn Reist, his nephew, Andy Morale; his beloved fiancée of 16 years, Rebecca (Becky) Ruyle; and his cherished fur babies, Butch, B.J. (Butch Jr.), and Frito. Austin leaves behind lasting memories and a void that can only be filled with laughter and good stories.

He is survived by his mother, Patricia Kay Milbourn; sisters Tanner Lee (Travis) of Spring Hill and Lindsay Spradlin of Austin, Texas; brother Scott Spradlin (Cynthia) of San Antonio; Korean brothers Susan Cho (Jaylyn) and Joseph Moon; nephews Ben Oni Spradlin and Henry Lee; nieces Zoe Reyna, Mirella Spradlin, Kylee and Sophie Spradlin, and Ayra Kay Lee—along with countless cousins, uncles, and aunts who adored him. Last but not least, his faithful pug, Miss Pickles.

Though the last decade of his life saw him more in our memories than in presence due to health concerns, he never forgot to send his love through his mom. He always said, “Tell them hi for me,” reminding everyone that the laughter shared and the memories made were forever etched in his heart. Austin lived life to the fullest, and his humor and wit will continue to bring smiles to those who knew him.

Join us in celebrating Austin’s life on what would have been his 54th birthday—August 11—with a visitation at 9:30 AM, followed by a service at 10:30 AM at Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 4153 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66103. True to Austin’s spirit, let’s celebrate on the birthday he cherished—not a pretend one—because, as he always said, “Always celebrate your birthday on the real day, because if you don’t, when the day comes around it’s a real bummer.”

Happy Birthday, Austin-10!

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.