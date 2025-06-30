fbpx
Johnson County Obituaries

Dorothy May McMullen

May 11, 1932 — June 25, 2025
Overland Park

Dorothy May McMullen passed away on June 25, 2025 at the age of 93. Please check back soon for a full obituary.

Services will take place on Monday, July 7th, 2025 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Shawnee, Kansas. A rosary will be prayed at 9:30am, with visitation following until 11:00am. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00am. Dorothy will be laid to rest at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Lenexa, KS following mass.

Memorial donations in Dorothy’s honor may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.

