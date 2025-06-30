Frederick W. Raybourn

March 8, 1940 — June 20, 2025

Shawnee

Frederick “Fred” W. Raybourn, age 85, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2025, after a courageous battle with kidney disease. Born on March 8, 1940, in Appleton City, Missouri, Fred grew up on a farm with his five brothers and sisters.

Fred proudly served in the United States Marine Corps, an experience that shaped his steadfast character and deepened his commitment to service. After the military, he went on to build a successful and respected career in the agriculture industry building and running Centerview Grain Company, Gardner Grain Company and Western Feed Mills. A hardworking, wise, and respected businessman, Fred was known for his insight, grit, and tireless work ethic—but also for his kind heart and genuine love for people.

For 56 years, Fred was married to Diane, and together, they raised three daughters, Jessica (Travis Masterson), Charlotte, and Amanda (Eddie McGlasson). He was a proud and loving father who would do anything for his girls. He joyfully welcomed six grandchildren into the world; Declan, Connor, Jacob, Sydney, Alexandra, and Benjamin. He is also survived by his beloved sisters, Julia Ann Bock and Charlene Haynes.

A true country soul, Fred loved attending rodeos, listening to country music, and staying busy – working was not just a job, but a passion. He worked up until the very end. He leaves behind a legacy of integrity, laughter and love – and a family who will forever be grateful for the example he set and the life he gave them.

A private service will be held to honor his life. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you play a country song, hug someone you love, and remember Fred with a smile.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.