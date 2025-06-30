Feb 24, 1960 – Jun 19, 2025

Jerilynn “Jeri” Kay Anderton, 65, passed away June 19, 2025 in Merriam, KS.

She was born in Kansas City, KS to Jerry Richard and Donna Jean Jenkins on February 24, 1960.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her nephew, Wayne Borth.

Jeri is survived her husband Carl Anderton, her daughters Katrina Anderton & Amelia Jones, and her son-in-law Jack Jones, granddaughter Jericho Jones, her siblings Steve Jenkins & Susan Borth, her sisters & brothers-in-law Leah Jenkins, Jerry Borth, Ruth Karlsson, and Joyce & Mike O’Connell, nieces & nephews Michael Jenkins, Niki Halverson, Tyler Borth, Erin Wehrli, Meghan O’Connell, and Grace O’Connell.

Jeri’s celebration of life will be held on July 5, 2025 at St Marks UMC 6422 Santa Fe Dr, Mission, KS 66202 and small refreshments will be served afterwards.

In lieu of flowers, we ask for people to donate to The ACLU of Kansas in Jeri’s name.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.