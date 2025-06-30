September 1, 1934 — June 21, 2025

Olathe

On the evening of June 21, 2025, at the age of 90, Luigi Chou of Olathe, Kansas, with his children by his side, quietly passed away at the Olathe Medical Center, after suffering an acute stroke.

Born in Shanghai, China, Luigi earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Fu Dan University in Shanghai; and later a second bachelor’s degree in art from Nazarian University in Olathe, KS. He had a successful career as an assistant professor in biology and an educator in China, but he gave them up to pursue his American dream. He was a devoted husband, a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He enjoyed his newfound freedom immensely after immigrating to the United States in 1981 and loved the country profoundly. His love of science and art reflected all through his life as an amateur pianist, classical music enthusiast, fashionista, world traveler, naturalist, nature lover, and ballroom dancer.

Luigi is survived by his wife Miaosheng Feng; daughter Fang Feng Stevenson; son Marty Chow; daughter Sheryl Chou Hestwood; son-in-law William John Hestwood; Grandson Geoffrey Chow; Granddaughter-in-law Angela Lucille Chow; Great-granddaughters Chloe Rosemary Chow and Caroline Lucille Chow; sister Min Chau; nieces Peilian Voo and Peiming Qiu.

Luigi will be deeply missed but forever remembered for his unwavering love, virtuous spirit, kindness, sense of humor, independent character and the indelible mark he left on the hearts of all who knew him. A Celebration of Life for Luigi will be held privately with family and close friends in Olathe, KS.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.