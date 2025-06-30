Martha Ann “Mazzie” Talley

July 10, 1952-June14, 2025

Mazzie Talley was born on July 10th, 1952 in Temple, Texas and passed quietly on June 14th 2025 in Lenexa, KS. Mazzie received a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Corpus Christi (now Texas A&M). In those 3 years she graduated with a double major and a double minor in science.

She had several interesting careers, her first job was for a Medical Device Company in Miami, FL, who developed and produced immunoassay blood test set kits. Her last position was working with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in Kansas City, KS.

During her tenure at the EPA of 23 years, she was awarded one Silver and two Bronze Stars in Washington D.C. for her work. She was also on a panel of six that wrote the lead base paint laws and presented them to Congress.

Mazzie loved cooking, beading, she made beautiful jewelry and loved to share them. She also loved helping those who were in need and especially being with her friends, who then nicknamed her “Jazzie Mazzie” because she loved to laugh and giggle.

Mazzie was preceded in death by her parents Louis and Sammie Talley. Surviving siblings are Robert Talley MD (Vickie), Sammie Palmer, Lee Talley (JoAnn). Mazzie also had many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers we are requesting monetary donations which will be given to a Children’s Charity and to help rebuild the reef’s eco system. A gift basket will be available at the Celebration of Life.

The Celebration of Life is to be held Thursday, July 10th, 2025, at Eagles Club at 4726 Merriam Dr., Overland Park, KS. 66203. Time is from 1:00 to 3:00pm. Her ashes will be laid to rest at a later date.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.