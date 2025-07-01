Mike Frizzell July 1, 2025 Emergency Response Less than 1 min. read Man on e-bike killed in early morning crash at major Overland Park intersection Overland Park Police say the crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. at 95th and Metcalf after a man riding the e-bike ran a red light. Photo credit Shutterstock. Overland Park Police say a man on an electric bike died after running a red light and being hit by a vehicle early Tuesday morning at 95th Street and Metcalf Avenue. In a news release, Overland Park Police spokesperson Officer John Lacy said the crash happened at about 3:30 a.m. Police, firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics responded to the scene and found one person lying in the southbound lanes of the intersection, according to recorded radio traffic. Lacy said a man was riding an e-bike westbound on 95th Street and entered the intersection on a red light. Another vehicle traveling southbound on Metcalf then hit the cyclist in the intersection. Lacy identified the cyclist as Desmond Robinson, 25, of Kansas City, Missouri. Lacy said Robinson died at the scene. Lacy added that the driver of the vehicle was not injured and was cooperating with the investigation. The Overland Park Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit continues to investigate the crash. No other details about the incident had been released as of Tuesday afternoon. Previous articleRemodeled Taco Bell near Lenexa City Center reopens with new featuresNext articlePrairie Village voters to decide whether to ‘abandon’ city’s form of government About the author Mike FrizzellMike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES Prairie Village voters to decide whether to ‘abandon’ city’s form of government Remodeled Taco Bell near Lenexa City Center reopens with new features Want to shoot off fireworks for the Fourth? Here’s where you can in JoCo 1 person injured after 2 cars crash on rainy I-35 in Johnson County New Mexico man pleads guilty to murdering Gardner woman