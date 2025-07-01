Overland Park Police say a man on an electric bike died after running a red light and being hit by a vehicle early Tuesday morning at 95th Street and Metcalf Avenue.

In a news release, Overland Park Police spokesperson Officer John Lacy said the crash happened at about 3:30 a.m.

Police, firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics responded to the scene and found one person lying in the southbound lanes of the intersection, according to recorded radio traffic.

Lacy said a man was riding an e-bike westbound on 95th Street and entered the intersection on a red light. Another vehicle traveling southbound on Metcalf then hit the cyclist in the intersection.

Lacy identified the cyclist as Desmond Robinson, 25, of Kansas City, Missouri. Lacy said Robinson died at the scene.

Lacy added that the driver of the vehicle was not injured and was cooperating with the investigation.

The Overland Park Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit continues to investigate the crash.

No other details about the incident had been released as of Tuesday afternoon.