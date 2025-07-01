JoCo Homebuying: Rent vs. own – the real costs you’re probably not thinking about

By Charity Ohlund, VP of Sales & Marketing | Fountain Mortgage

When people talk about rent vs. own, the conversation usually goes like this:

“My rent is $1,500. My mortgage would be $1,500. It’s the same thing!”

Well… not exactly.

(If it were that simple, we’d all be sipping margaritas by the pool of our fully paid-off homes.)

The real difference between renting and owning isn’t just about the monthly payment. It’s about where that money goes — and what it does for your future.

Renting = paying someone else’s mortgage

Every time you pay rent, you’re helping your landlord build equity. (Or buy a boat. Or retire early. We don’t know their life.)

Meanwhile, your own net worth stays exactly the same. With a mortgage, you’re investing in yourself — each payment chips away at your loan balance and builds your future.

Rent = 100% interest

Fun fact: the “interest rate” on rent is 100%. Every dollar you pay? Gone. Forever. No ownership, no equity, no return.

With a mortgage, part of your monthly payment is actually going toward owning an asset — not just borrowing space.

Rent can (and usually does) increase

Even if you love your place and treat it like your own, your rent is at the mercy of your landlord’s mood, property taxes, or the market. (And they don’t have to give you cookies to soften the blow.)

With a fixed-rate mortgage, your principal and interest stay the same for 15–30 years. Predictability = power.

Owning has costs, but it also has upside

Yes, homeowners pay for repairs and maintenance. Yes, it’s annoying when the dishwasher breaks. But homeowners also get to enjoy rising property values, potential tax deductions, and the sweet satisfaction of doing whatever they want to their walls. (Neon green accent wall? You do you.)

Bottom line

Renting isn’t wrong. For some people, it’s the right move for right now.

But if you’re planning for the future — and you want your monthly payments to start working for you instead of someone else — homeownership can change your whole financial trajectory.

If you’re curious about how it would look for you, let’s crunch some numbers. Fountain Mortgage loves helping renters become homeowners — no calculator required.