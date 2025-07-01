fbpx
Mike Frizzell
Mike Frizzell
Emergency Response
1 min. read

1 person injured after 2 cars crash on rainy I-35 in Johnson County

Two cars ended up on an embankment along I-35 in Merriam Monday afternoon after crashing on the rain-slickened roadway.

Two crashed vehicles on the embankment near 57th Street and Kessler Street on Interstate 35 on Monday, June 30. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

One adult has non-life-threatening injuries after a crash in the rain on Interstate 35 in Merriam on Monday afternoon.

Overland Park firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics responded with Merriam police to a crash along southbound I-35 about one-quarter of a mile north of Johnson Drive at 3:34 p.m.

According to recorded radio traffic, both drivers were southbound on I-35 when one driver hydroplaned on slick pavement and lost control, crashing into the side of the second vehicle.

Both vehicles ended up on an embankment that separates the interstate from railroad tracks.

One driver, only identified as a woman in her 40s, was taken to an area hospital with a possible broken arm.

The other driver was checked out at the scene and refused transport by ambulance.

Police blocked the exit ramp from southbound I-35 to Johnson Drive for a time as they investigated the crash.

Firefighters also requested that BNSF Railroad halt all rail traffic through the area, as police and paramedics were walking across the tracks to reach the crashed vehicles.

The presence of emergency vehicles in the exit lane and on the shoulder caused I-35 traffic to slow back to I-635.

The crash was cleared and all lanes reopened shortly before 6 p.m.

Previous article
New Mexico man pleads guilty to murdering Gardner woman
Next article
JoCo Homebuying: Rent vs. own – the real costs you’re probably not thinking about

About the author

Mike Frizzell
Mike Frizzell

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.

LATEST HEADLINES

About

Contact info

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2025
Website by Web Publisher PRO

The Post's copyrighted work may not be used to train large language models or otherwise develop artificial intelligence tools without the express written consent of Post Publishing Inc.