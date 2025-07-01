Mike Frizzell July 1, 2025 Emergency Response 1 min. read 1 person injured after 2 cars crash on rainy I-35 in Johnson County Two cars ended up on an embankment along I-35 in Merriam Monday afternoon after crashing on the rain-slickened roadway. Two crashed vehicles on the embankment near 57th Street and Kessler Street on Interstate 35 on Monday, June 30. Photo credit Mike Frizzell. One adult has non-life-threatening injuries after a crash in the rain on Interstate 35 in Merriam on Monday afternoon. Overland Park firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics responded with Merriam police to a crash along southbound I-35 about one-quarter of a mile north of Johnson Drive at 3:34 p.m. According to recorded radio traffic, both drivers were southbound on I-35 when one driver hydroplaned on slick pavement and lost control, crashing into the side of the second vehicle. Both vehicles ended up on an embankment that separates the interstate from railroad tracks. One driver, only identified as a woman in her 40s, was taken to an area hospital with a possible broken arm. The other driver was checked out at the scene and refused transport by ambulance. Police blocked the exit ramp from southbound I-35 to Johnson Drive for a time as they investigated the crash. Firefighters also requested that BNSF Railroad halt all rail traffic through the area, as police and paramedics were walking across the tracks to reach the crashed vehicles. The presence of emergency vehicles in the exit lane and on the shoulder caused I-35 traffic to slow back to I-635. The crash was cleared and all lanes reopened shortly before 6 p.m. Previous articleNew Mexico man pleads guilty to murdering Gardner womanNext articleJoCo Homebuying: Rent vs. own – the real costs you’re probably not thinking about About the author Mike FrizzellMike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES Want to shoot off fireworks for the Fourth? Here’s where you can in JoCo New Mexico man pleads guilty to murdering Gardner woman Walmart beef production facility opens in Olathe, bringing 600+ jobs with it College Baseball Hall of Fame eyes June 2026 opening date at Prairiefire Fast-casual chain Chicken Salad Chick opens this week in Overland Park