One adult has non-life-threatening injuries after a crash in the rain on Interstate 35 in Merriam on Monday afternoon.

Overland Park firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics responded with Merriam police to a crash along southbound I-35 about one-quarter of a mile north of Johnson Drive at 3:34 p.m.

According to recorded radio traffic, both drivers were southbound on I-35 when one driver hydroplaned on slick pavement and lost control, crashing into the side of the second vehicle.

Both vehicles ended up on an embankment that separates the interstate from railroad tracks.

One driver, only identified as a woman in her 40s, was taken to an area hospital with a possible broken arm.

The other driver was checked out at the scene and refused transport by ambulance.

Police blocked the exit ramp from southbound I-35 to Johnson Drive for a time as they investigated the crash.

Firefighters also requested that BNSF Railroad halt all rail traffic through the area, as police and paramedics were walking across the tracks to reach the crashed vehicles.

The presence of emergency vehicles in the exit lane and on the shoulder caused I-35 traffic to slow back to I-635.

The crash was cleared and all lanes reopened shortly before 6 p.m.