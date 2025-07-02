July 20, 1928 — June 15, 2025

Overland Park, Kansas

Claudie Cates Corley passed from this life in Overland Park, KS after a long illness. She was born at home July 20, 1928 in rural Dardanelle, AR to Henry Edward Cates and Nora Rebecca Gideon Cates.

She attended school at Dardanelle, AR until the Depression forced her to drop out in 8th grade to help work for the family farm. In 1946 she married Robert (Bob) Eston Corley of Havana, AR, who was a close friend of her brother Clinton. They had one daughter, Dr. Diana Corley Schnapp of Overland Park, KS.

Beginning in 1952, Claudie and Diana traveled with Bob, who was a welder on the Chicago, Rock Island, and Pacific Railroad . They lived in four states and moved 30 times during that time. In 1958 they settled in Silvis, Illinois, where Bob eventually left the Rock Island Lines and worked for John Deere for the next 25 years. During that time, Claudie earned her GED Certificate from Black Hawk College in Moline, worked for a Root Beer Stand in the summer, later worked for a professional laundry, and finished her working years as a nurse’s aide in Moline Public Hospital. She retired from that job in the early 1970’s.

Claudie will be remembered as a faithful member of Churches of Christ , which she attended throughout her life. She was a caregiver for Bob who had cardiac issues for much of his life. After Bob’s passing, she later married Gene Francis of Milan, IL, whom she served as caregiver when he had several years of illness. After Gene passed, she moved to Overland Park, KS to live with her daughter Diana and son-in-law Frank Schnapp of Overland Park. She enjoyed the company of her “adopted” grandkids Christian and Stella Nwambo of Kansas City. She enjoyed reading, movies, traveling, horses, and being with family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, two husbands, and numerous in-laws and nieces and nephews. She leaves behind for now her daughter, her son-in-law, many “family” members in Illinois and Kansas, fellow Christians, and fellow residents and Staff and residents at Silverado Memory Care in Overland Park, KS. She is finally home. “Not gone, just gone on ahead.”

In leu of flowers, memorials may be sent to your favorite charity or the church of your choice.

Visitation

Thursday, July 24, 2025

1:00 – 2:00 pm (Central time)

Johnson County Funeral Chapel

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Memorial Service

Thursday, July 24, 2025

2:00 – 3:00 pm (Central time)

Johnson County Funeral Chapel

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.