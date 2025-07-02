December 31, 1928 — June 28, 2025

Shawnee

Eva “Dolores” Gasser, 96, of Shawnee, Kansas, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 28, 2025, at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.

Dolores was born on December 31, 1928, in Missouri to William and Maude Lynch. She grew up on a farm in Callao, Missouri, and moved to Kansas City in 1948. On January 20, 1951, she married Billie Gasser. Together, they raised nine children in the Merriam/Shawnee area.

Dolores enjoyed playing Canasta, cheering on KU basketball and the Kansas City Royals, reading, and tending to her garden. Above all, she cherished time with her children and grandchildren. She was endlessly proud of the family she raised and found her greatest joy in supporting their dreams.

Dolores was greeted in Heaven by her loving husband, Billie Gasser; her daughter, Katherine Gasser; her parents; and her brother, Vincent “Shirley” Lynch.

She is survived by two daughters, Janice (Danny) Chance of Choctaw, Oklahoma, and Elizabeth Gasser of Lawrence; and six sons, John (Kathy) Gasser of Manhattan; Kenneth (Karen) Gasser of Shawnee; Thomas Gasser of Roeland Park; Richard (Rhonda) Gasser of Shawnee; Daniel Gasser of St. Paul, Minnesota; and Peter (Leslie) Gasser of Overland Park. She also leaves behind 17 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and many more to come.

In honor of Dolores’ life and legacy, the family suggests donations be made to a charity of your choice. Some of her favorites included Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas, CLICK HERE if you would like to donate online or you may do so by mail, 9720 W. 87th St., Overland Park, KS 66212, and the National Kidney Foundation, CLICK HERE or you may do so by mail, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016.

A Rosary will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 5, 2025, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Shawnee, Kansas, with visitation to follow. The Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m., with burial immediately following at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.