By the Johnson County Museum

When the summer sun is blazing, water becomes a daily part of life in Johnson County. We water our lawns, splash in neighborhood pools, and head to lakes to cool off. But have you ever stopped to wonder where all that water comes from—or why our lakes look the way they do?

Here’s something surprising: Johnson County doesn’t have any natural lakes or large reservoirs. Every lake in our area is man-made—built to meet practical needs like drinking water, irrigation, and recreation. Our largest lake is just over 220 acres. Yet these small lakes tell big stories about the people, policies, and communities that shaped them.

Let’s dive into the stories behind a few of Johnson County’s lakes and how they ripple through our shared history.

Gardner Lake: A New Deal

The town of Gardner was founded in 1857, but for decades, it struggled to find a reliable water source. Even with nearby Kill Creek and Little Bull Creek, water shortages were common—especially during the devastating droughts of the 1930s.

That’s when the federal government stepped in. Through the New Deal’s Works Progress Administration (WPA), hundreds of unemployed men came to Gardner to build a lake. They lived at “Transient Camp #9,” a self-contained site with barracks, waterworks, a kitchen, a hospital, and more. Laborers received food and shelter, clothing, and medical care, and earned $1 to $3 per week from the WPA.

Construction on Gardner Lake began in 1935. Building the dam began in May the following year, with as many as 225 men working three daily shifts. By 1938, the 100-acre lake was complete, offering a much-needed water source and a welcome place to gather and play. Today, it’s a reminder of how water and work shaped communities during the Great Depression.

Olathe’s Two Lakes: From Desperation to Dedication

Olathe’s early water needs were met by Mill and Cedar Creeks. But as the city grew, so did its thirst. The creeks became overtaxed, especially during summers and prolonged drought, leading to major water projects in the area.

In the 1930s, the WPA helped build Olathe Lake—called Cedar Lake, today. This 67-acre body of water resulted from a dam on the lower reaches of Cedar Creek. It was built between 1934 and 1939, and the pool and shelters in the park along its banks were WPA projects. For a time, this lake met Olathe’s water demand.

By the 1950s, however, Cedar Lake had nearly silted up. A lengthy drought in 1953-54 forced Olathe to bring in water by rail tanker cars for months. The total water brought in by train was more than 300,000 gallons a week!

Consequently, residents voted to fund a bigger, $590,000 bond project, in October 1953. In 1959, Lake Olathe was dedicated. It included 170 acres of water and a surrounding 258-acre park. Today, Olathe’s drinking water primarily comes from wells along the Kansas River, while Lake Olathe serves as a hub for recreation and emergency water supply during dry summer months.

Shawnee Mission Park Lake: From Farmland to Favorite

Long before it became one of the county’s most popular parks, the land at Shawnee Mission Park was farmland—once worked by members of the Shawnee Tribe. After residents voted to create a park district in 1955, the land was preserved as public green space.

In the early 1960s, Johnson County-based Black & Veatch engineered a dam across a branch of Mill Creek, creating what is now a 120-acre lake. The park was dedicated in 1964. Today, Shawnee Mission Park Lake is the largest lake in the Johnson County Park and Recreation District, and a year-round destination for kayaking, fishing, swimming, hiking, and biking. (You can even rent a kayak from the marina like the one featured in the “Ripples” exhibit—details at JCPRD.com/marina s .)

Lake Quivira: A Vision for Resort Living

In the 1920s, Kansas City developer Charles Gault dreamed of building a private lake resort community set around a man-made lake of crystal-clear spring water. Gault and others founded the Quivira Development Company and began construction in 1927. By 1929, a dam was finished, and spring-fed Lake Quivira began to take shape.

At 224 acres, it’s the largest lake in the county. In its early years, the lake offered beach access, an 18-hole golf course, and clubhouse amenities to members and to the public for a fee. By the 1950s, the community was shifting from a recreational resort to a residential community, with the golf course exclusive to members. Lake Quivira became a gated community in 1966, and following the threat of annexation by Shawnee, was incorporated as a third-class city in 1971. It elects its own mayor and council and remains a private community built around the lake today.

