Floyd Lee Clark, Jr.

December 6, 1945 — June 27, 2025

Leawood

Floyd Lee Clark, Jr. passed away on Friday, June 27, 2025. He was born on December 6, 1945, in Kansas City, Missouri. He was 79 years of age.

A more complete obituary will be available.

Services are listed below.

Visitation
Wednesday, July 9, 2025
4:00 – 7:00 pm (Central time)
Johnson County Funeral Chapel
11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Funeral Service
Thursday, July 10, 2025
11:00am – 12:00 pm (Central time)
Johnson County Funeral Chapel
11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.