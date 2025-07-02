fbpx
Floyd Lee Clark, Jr.

December 6, 1945 — June 27, 2025
Leawood

Floyd Lee Clark, Jr. passed away on Friday, June 27, 2025. He was born on December 6, 1945, in Kansas City, Missouri. He was 79 years of age. A more complete obituary will be available. Services are listed below.

Visitation

Wednesday, July 9, 2025

4:00 – 7:00 pm (Central time)

Johnson County Funeral Chapel

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Funeral Service

Thursday, July 10, 2025

11:00am – 12:00 pm (Central time)

Johnson County Funeral Chapel

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.

