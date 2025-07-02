August 23, 1929-June 27. 2025

On June 27, 2025, James Bryce Grissom, better known as Jim, Daddy Jim, Papa or JB, passed peacefully in his sleep at his home in Overland Park, Kansas. Jim was born on August 23rd, 1929, as the only child of Bennett Sloan Grissom and Martha McCann Grissom in Etowah, Tennessee.

At age six, his father, “Daddy Ben”, who worked for the Louisville and Nashville Railroad, moved the family to Louisville, Kentucky where Jim attend elementary school and eventually Emmanuel High School. He went on to continue his studies at the University of Louisville where he was a member of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity. Desiring a career in the law, he worked hard and graduated in three years with a bachelor’s degree in business. Unfortunately, he had to put his plans on hold as he was drafted and sent to Japan to serve in the Korean war.

Returning to the states after receiving an Honorable Discharge from the Army, he was ready to get to work. He applied with three companies, Heaven Hill Distilleries, RJR Tobacco and the International Harvester corporation. Sensing that “IH” had more to offer, he accepted a position in their credit and finance department and hit the back roads of Kentucky and southern Indiana. It was on one of these trips that he happened to go to the post office in Springfield, Kentucky where he met a brown-haired beauty that would become his partner for life. He and Clara Cole Campbell married, and they moved to a two-bedroom home located at 1444 Plank Road, Jeffersonville, Indiana across the Ohio river from Louisville. This small home ultimately accommodated, Clara’s sister, Betty Campbell, three kids and Jim and Clara. It was tightly packed, but full of love.

At about that time Jim was offered a promotion and an opportunity to move the family to Memphis, Tennessee and they finally got a bigger house. Those years in Memphis remain some of the fondest memories for the family. It was during the years in Memphis that Jim and Clara decided to put a little cash from each paycheck into an old boot to save for summer vacations which always involved camping. These trips would take the family up to and through New England with amazing stops along the way: Washington DC, Williamsburg, Jamestown, Boston, Connecticut, Philadelphia, New York, Rhode Island and Maine. Jim believed traveling was important for children to experience and he always pulled over at every historical marker to have Clara read it to the kids.

In 1969 Jim moved the family to Chicago. Then in 1972 he was transferred to Kansas, where the family resides today.

Jim loved to travel, so when he retired early his one goal was to visit all the national parks. But as a child of eastern Tennessee, he was always drawn back to the Smoky Mountains with the family in tow. For fifteen years he and Clara would winter in Florida where they made many new friends. He joined the ”Spit & Whittle Club”, a group of men his age who would regularly meet to discuss the trials and tribulations of the world. Out of this group he developed many strong relationships late in life, a rarity for most men.

Jim was a quiet man. He had the gift of listening and only offering advice if asked. He, like Clara, lived their lives through example. Both were Christians who truly exemplified the teachings of Christ. By his example, his children were taught to provide for their families, help other less fortunate, be respectful of others, be kind and loving.

Jim’s greatest joy and his greatest love was his family. He was incredibly proud of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Nothing made him smile more than seeing pictures of the “little ones” enjoying life with big smiles.

This kind, sweet man will be missed.

He is survived by his loving wife Clara Campbell Grissom, his children, Barry Grissom and his wife Renee, Jane Tompkins, Grant Grissom and his wife Kathy. Grandchildren, Taylor Simmermon and his wife Lisa, Tyler Grissom and his wife Libby, Annie Wondergem and her husband Jon, Madison Porter and her husband Kirk, Hayes Grissom, Cole Tompkins and his wife Tori, and Carter Grissom. Great grandchildren, Tegan Grissom, Harper Simmermon, Jack Simmermon, Charlie Simmermon, Campbell Porter, Doll Porter, Graham Tompkins, Walker Tompkins and Gus Grissom.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 on July the 9th at the Wesleyan Covenant Chapel at the Church of the Resurrection, Building A, 13720 Roe Ave., Leawood, Kansas 66224.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Church of the Resurrection that will go towards Children’s Ministries. Please put Jim Grissom on the memo line of your check.

