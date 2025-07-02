fbpx
Nicholas David DeCann

December 27, 1991 — June 25, 2025
Lenexa

Nicholas David DeCann passed away on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at his residence in Lenexa, Kansas. He was born on December 27, 1991, in Merriam, Kansas. He was 33 years of age. A more complete obituary will be posted. Services are listed below.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Unleashed of Kansas or The American Lung Association/Kansas City Chapter.

Memorial Service

Saturday, July 12, 2025

Starts at 1:00 pm (Central time)

Johnson County Funeral Chapel

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Graveside Service

Saturday, July 12, 2025

Starts at 3:00 pm (Central time)

Pleasant Valley Cemetery

9501 W 159th St, Overland Park, KS 66221

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.

