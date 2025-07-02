Obituaries July 2, 2025 Johnson County Obituaries Nicholas David DeCann Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL December 27, 1991 — June 25, 2025 Lenexa Nicholas David DeCann passed away on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at his residence in Lenexa, Kansas. He was born on December 27, 1991, in Merriam, Kansas. He was 33 years of age. A more complete obituary will be posted. Services are listed below. Memorial contributions can be made to: Unleashed of Kansas or The American Lung Association/Kansas City Chapter. Memorial Service Saturday, July 12, 2025 Starts at 1:00 pm (Central time) Johnson County Funeral Chapel 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210 Graveside Service Saturday, July 12, 2025 Starts at 3:00 pm (Central time) Pleasant Valley Cemetery 9501 W 159th St, Overland Park, KS 66221 Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens. Previous articleClaudie Cates CorleyNext articleFloyd Lee Clark, Jr.