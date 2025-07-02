Richard Rieder

October 25, 1927 — June 28, 2025

Olathe

Richard “Rich” Rieder, a beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather and cherished friend, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2025, at the age of 97 in Olathe, KS. Born on October 25, 1927, in Lenexa, KS, Richard lived a long and fulfilling life, dedicated to his family, his passions, and his work.

Richard was known for his skilled craftsmanship as a carpenter, a career he pursued with dedication and pride. As a member of the Carpenter’s Union, he contributed significantly to the community through his work. Beyond his professional life, Richard had a deep love for the outdoors. He found joy in farming, gardening, and fishing, and particularly loved taking care of cattle.

During the tumultuous years of World War II, Richard answered the call to serve his country by enlisting in the Navy. He served honorably as a Seaman First Class on the “Mighty E” (USS Enterprise), a testament to his bravery and commitment.

Richard was a member of the Veterans Association, where he formed lasting friendships and shared memories of his service days. His life was marked by resilience and a deep sense of community and family.

Richard is preceded in death by his beloved spouses, Rosemary (Billie) Rieder, Jean Ann Rieder, and Jean Zahner-Rieder. He is also preceded in death by his parents and eight siblings. Richard was a family man, and his legacy continues through his surviving children: Janet Verstraete and her husband Roger, Joyce Heil and her husband Mike, and Richard “Rick” Rieder and his wife Darlene. He was blessed with 11 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren, all of whom brought him immense joy and pride.

A visitation will be held to honor Richard’s life from 6-8 pm on Thursday, July 10, at Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee, KS. There will be a rosary prior to the visitation at 5:45 pm. Mass will be celebrated on Friday morning, July 11, at 9:30 am at Divine Mercy Catholic Church in Gardner, KS, and followed by burial at Johnson County Memorial Gardens in Overland Park, KS.

Richard’s life was a tapestry of love, hard work, and dedication. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, but his spirit will live on in the hearts of his family and friends. May he rest in peace, surrounded by the beauty of the land he loved so much.

The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care, provided to Richard, by the staff at Cedar Lake Village and Olathe Home Hospice. In memory of Richard, donations may be made to the Olathe Home Hospice, 20920 W 151st St., Suite 204, Olathe, KS, 66061.