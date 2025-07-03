July 12, 1934 — July 2, 2025

Shawnee

Joseph Alvis Shelton, Jr., 90, of Shawnee, Kansas, returned to his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. Born on July 12, 1934, in Kansas City, Missouri, Joe was the son of the late Joseph Alvis Shelton, Sr., and Elma Ada (Miller) Shelton of Lee’s Summit, Missouri. He was also preceded in death by his beloved son, Richard Allen “Rick” Shelton of Shawnee.

Joe is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Jean (Floyd) Shelton, whom he married on September 23, 1962. He leaves behind his son, Michael David “Mike” Shelton, and daughter-in-law Stephanie Leigh (Hunt) Shelton of Lenexa, Kansas, and their son, Nathaniel Joseph Thomas Shelton. He is also survived by his daughter, Julie Lynn Shelton of Shawnee, and her children: Trevor Robinson and his wife Mariah and their children Makinlee, Autumn, Aubrey, and Colton; Katelyn Robinson and her children Miyah and Marcus; and Hailey Robinson. Joe is also lovingly remembered by his granddaughter Nicole (Shelton) Hedges, daughter of Rick, and her husband Matt, along with their children Grace and Benjamin “Ben” Hedges.

Joe was a proud graduate of Lee’s Summit High School, Class of 1953, and earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Missouri (Columbia) in 1957. He was a member of the Delta Sigma Pi business fraternity; a legacy shared with his daughter-in-law Stephanie. Following his Naval ROTC training, Joe served as a U.S. Navy officer from 1957 to 1959, including time aboard the USS Duval County (LST-758), which he humorously referred to as a “Long Slow Target.” He held the rank of Lieutenant Junior Grade and continued his service in the Navy Reserves.

Joe’s life was marked by service, generosity, and quiet strength. He gave freely of his time through organizations such as the Optimist Club, Meals on Wheels (which he and Jean faithfully delivered every Monday), and the Boys Homes of Kansas. He served as a Deacon at Countryside Christian Church in Mission, Kansas, and was deeply involved in his children’s activities, including Indian Guides, Boy Scouts, and Girl Scouts.

Professionally, Joe was a respected CPA and business leader. He was active in the Chamber of Commerce and was honored as Mission Businessman of the Year. His career included partnerships in the firms Wright, Herfordt and Sanders, and later Herfordt, Shelton, Mertens, and Couch, where his leadership and integrity were deeply valued.

In retirement, Joe found his greatest joy in the simple pleasures of life—morning coffee on the deck and conversations with Jean, watching the birds from his favorite recliner and the neighborhood from his armchair, and spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. His life is a testament to enduring love, faith, and devotion to family and community.

Joe will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 5, 2025 at 11:00 am at the Amos Family Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Belton Cemetery. The family suggests memorials to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.