Dec 17, 1951 – Jun 20, 2025

Nancy Jo (Killian) Tyson, 73, passed away, 20 June 2025, in Overland Park, Kansas.

She was born in Dorrance, Kansas, to Harvey and Edith Viola (Lewis) Killian, on 17 December 1951. She was happily married to Alfred Eugene Tyson on July 22,1983 in Great Bend, Kansas where they lived for the entirety of their marriage.

Nancy worked for many years caring for the retired Dominican Sisters. She was very dedicated to the sisters and enjoyed the time she spent caring for them. She loved spending time with friends and family camping, fishing, having pool parties and barbeques at their home. She spent hours knitting and reading as a quiet hobby in her spare time. She and Alfred did not have any children of their own but did have a God Son, Kenton Grauerholz who they loved and adored with all their hearts.

She is preceded in death by her husband Alfred who passed away 17 June 2025, her beloved sister Alice Killian and both her father and mother. She is survived by her brother in laws James Lee Tyson of Blue Springs Missouri, Willie Dean Tyson and his husband Bill Snyder of Lenexa Kansas, her sister in laws Tonyia Kay Tyson of Michigan, Toyia Gay Tyson and her husband Rodney L Gass of Blue Springs Missouri.

A grave side service will be planned for a later date, as per Nancy’s wishes, a formal service will not be held.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.